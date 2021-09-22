Christensen finally sees time drop after four weeks of consistency

Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen felt like Tuesday showed a stronger side of Christensen, not physically, but between the ears.

"It is mentally challenging because you want that time improvement so badly," Ketelsen said. "When he was younger, he wouldn't be able to push or battle through. Now as a more experienced runner, he's able to push through those mental barriers.

"He belongs at the front. He's earned it."

Christensen talked adamantly during the opening weeks of practice before a starting gun went off that he did not want to peak too early in order to save his best for when it mattered.

Mason City's Invite, in the early portion of Week 5, is right around where Christensen was hopeful he'd begin to work toward his peak.

It worked. Now, it is all about getting ready for the conference meet in three weeks and the Class 4A state qualifier in four weeks.

"It is definitely going to take under 17 (minutes), some in the 16s, so it is important I'm seeing my progression now," Christensen said. "I'm seeing that I can get down there."

If Tuesday's race was any indication, Christensen could be in store for even more time drops over the next month.