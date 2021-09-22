Christensen finally sees time drop after four weeks of consistency

Cross country runners know the feeling of when a time drop is about to occur. It could be from a good night of sleep, eating well that entire day before they toe the line or something else.
For Mason City senior Breyden Christensen, there were two facets of a potential time drop: A flat course and the final home meet of his prep career.
After four weeks of hovering from 17 minutes, 15 seconds to 17 minutes, 40 seconds, Christensen finally got that time drop, plus a new season best and maybe lifetime best, on Tuesday night at the Mason City Invitational.
Christensen navigated a concise 5,000-meter course at Mason City High School, one that included a total of 600 meters on the track, in 17:08 to place fourth for yet another medal.
"It is definitely special," Christensen said. "I felt comfortable. No real exhaustion through the first mile."
The Mohawks' top runner had been getting some thoughts about whether or not a significant drop in time was going to happen. His placements were always in the top-10 or top-20.
He did understand that some more difficult courses played a factor in that. Still, it did bother him slightly.
"I was kind of worried, but I knew I had it in me," Christensen said. "Just takes a good day, good course. I'm feeling good right now. You can't get down on yourself because there's always going to be another chance to run and run good."
Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen felt like Tuesday showed a stronger side of Christensen, not physically, but between the ears.
"It is mentally challenging because you want that time improvement so badly," Ketelsen said. "When he was younger, he wouldn't be able to push or battle through. Now as a more experienced runner, he's able to push through those mental barriers.
"He belongs at the front. He's earned it."
Christensen talked adamantly during the opening weeks of practice before a starting gun went off that he did not want to peak too early in order to save his best for when it mattered.
Mason City's Invite, in the early portion of Week 5, is right around where Christensen was hopeful he'd begin to work toward his peak.
It worked. Now, it is all about getting ready for the conference meet in three weeks and the Class 4A state qualifier in four weeks.
"It is definitely going to take under 17 (minutes), some in the 16s, so it is important I'm seeing my progression now," Christensen said. "I'm seeing that I can get down there."
If Tuesday's race was any indication, Christensen could be in store for even more time drops over the next month.
He started out in a pack of five through the opening mile in a fast 5:10. Once Forest City's Joey Hovinga, the eventual winner, broke away around the two-mile mark, Christensen settled into his pace.
He was consistently ahead of Waterloo West's Andrew Congdon on the second lap of the looped course and pushed to the finish line uncontested.
"We knew there were going to be some runners to help him pull towards that," Ketelsen said. "He's right on track, making great progress. He did a great job finding his appropriate pace, didn't waver, stuck to the game plan."
Christensen stood on the medal stand for the final time at his high school for cross country. He plans on being on another medal stand when the postseason hits.
"We're going to have nicer weather, little bit cooler," Christensen said. "I'm going to work a little bit harder at the rolling out, eating a lot healthier, hydrating a bit more. Those are things, not that I've lacked on, but I haven't put a whole lot of attention to.
"If I work on that and go hard in practice, we can definitely get there."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.