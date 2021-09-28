Charles City's Vais aims to stay healthy in senior year

As Jacob Vais reflected on the obstacles – primarily injuries – he's had to overcome during his prep tenure at Charles City, he realizes how far he's come.

"I feel like I've always had that (mindset) of being a top runner, up there with everyone," Vais said. "Ever since I've been little, I've been up at the front."

In his senior year for the Comets, Vais still has more he wants to accomplish. He wants to stay healthy, he wants to get to state and he wants to run faster times.

All cross country runners have the same goals. For Vais, they take on a bigger meaning.

He hasn't been the product of an injury-free runner. There have been multiple setbacks along the way.

Freshman year: An injury he worked quickly back from.

Sophomore year: A broken foot.

Junior year: Still recovering from the foot injury and times were north of 20 minutes, plus a bout with COVID-19.

Senior year: A torn hamstring just before practice started in early August.

Vais noted the broken foot was the injury that was worse, but the torn hamstring hurt him more, yet the pain went away quicker. He views himself close to 100 percent, but not quite there yet.

"I just have to keep pushing forward," Vais said.

Vais' father, Curtis, is the longtime head coach of the men's and women's cross country teams at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). Jacob had plenty of guidance from his father on how to deal with the obstacles.

"He's always been positive about it," Jacob said.

He was hovering around 17 minutes, 30 seconds as a freshman and 17:20 as a sophomore. He has not gotten down to a sub-17 minute 5,000-meter time in his career. The closest he has come to that mark this year is a 17:37 last week at the Sam Iverson Invite.

Since the season opener, Vais consistently brings in at least top-30 finishes. He has placed inside the top-10 in the last three meets for Charles City and has alternated with freshman Xander Graeser as its top runner.

"I got to work harder on my heels," Vais said. "It feels good I have someone to run with and talk during the race."

Comets head coach Ryan Rahmiller believes Vais has raced smarter as of late, which indicates to him if the conditions are right and the course is to Vais' strengths, a big time drop is approaching.

"In some ways, he's learning to race again," Rahmiller said. "I see a little bit more learning every race."

Monday's Algona Invite at River Road Golf Course was one of the more difficult courses Charles City has ran at. Plus it came off just three days of rest from the Sam Iverson Invite.

On a day where temperatures were in the 90s and multiple loops that provided some mixture of up and downhills, Vais navigated it to the tune of a 10th place finish in 18:15.

He stuck behind the front pack for most of the race. He slid into the chasing pack and held on from there.

"I ran harder up the hills and pushed through the pain," Vais said. "Finished really hard at the end."

His future plans post-high school remain uncertain. Vais wants to run in college and has had several schools express interest. He does not want to rush a decision.

The Comets held firm at No. 18 in the newest Class 3A team rankings. Vais believes this is his best shot to get to Fort Dodge not only as an individual, but as a team.

"I definitely think we're going to state this year," Vais said. "If we can get conference, we can get to state."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

