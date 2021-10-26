Charles City's Staudt overcomes 'pressure' to return to 3A state meet

Amanda Rahmiller shared a story about her top runner Lydia Staudt four days after Staudt ran at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Decorah.

Charles City's head girls cross country coach stated each mile that Staudt ran, it was for somebody.

The first mile was for Logan Luft, the brother of Lily Luft, who passed away during an ATV accident while he was in middle school, and ho has left an impact on nearly every Comet athlete.

Mile two was for Staudt's parents. And the third mile?

"It was going to be for herself," Rahmiller said. "She doesn't do things for herself very often. The whole race, that's all I said to her."

Three miles, four different people, one final chance to make a trip to the Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge.

Staudt ran neck-and-neck with Western Dubuque's Audrey Biermann, a recent track and field commit to Iowa, in the final 200 meters and Staudt edged Biermann by .40 seconds to finish 15th overall.

Her finish was good for he final automatic qualifying spot for Friday, when the big schools (4A and 3A) will toe the line at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

"Especially at the end of a race, you're just there and you don't feel anything," Staudt said. "I thought I had her then I could see her out of the corner of my eye. I just kicked it into gear.

"I don't remember racing someone that close for a while."

In her final year as a cross country runner, Staudt will get the taste of the fanfare of the state meet. She'll step to her box at 2:30 p.m. and run her final 5,000-meter race.

"I wasn't expected to get to state," Staudt said.

Cross Country is a mental sport. It challenges you to overcome adversity at any point. Staudt hit that mental block last fall as a junior.

Charles City qualified as a team in Staudt's freshman and sophomore seasons. Even though she qualified as an individual both years, her spot was already solidified.

It became an expectation for Staudt to extend her season one extra week.

"I had to focus on making it individually," she said. "The pressure on myself made it difficult."

While there were no changes to the qualifying format last fall due to COVID-19 in 3A, the site that the Comets were placed at was going to make a third straight team trip an uphill battle.

Decorah, Benton, Waverly-Shell Rock and Center Point-Urbana were either ranked in the top-15 or one of five teams to watch. Charles City was among that group of teams to watch.

It resulted in a fifth place finish for the Comets and Staudt finishing 20th overall.

"I psyched myself out going into the meet and I put so much pressure on myself," Staudt said. "That's what defeated myself last year."

Did it fuel her in the offseason? It did mentally. Add in being thrust into the number one runner for Charles City and it created a different environment for Staudt.

It was an environment that she was feeling comfortable in.

"I just needed to relax a lot more," Staudt said. "The entire season, I need to not put so much pressure on myself because it is not worth it. If I wouldn't have practiced that from the first meet on, I wouldn't be mentally ready for this meet."

Her times were consistently in the 21-minute mark all season. Staudt missed one meet due to sickness, but it was the meet before the Northeast Iowa Conference meet.

It didn't hinder her for the next two weeks.

Staudt turned in an all-conference performance then ran her first time under 21 minutes at the state qualifier. Both meets were on the same course in Decorah.

"It felt accomplishing," Staudt said. "Getting into the 20s made me realize I can get back to where I was as a sophomore. It was really cool to see."

Rahmiller got emotional watching Staudt finish.

"She started to move and I was crying," she said. "Once she put herself in that 15th spot, it was like 'Oh, it is on this is going to be fun.'"

In two previous trips to the state meet, Staudt has finished in the top-50. She wants to leave everything on the course. Rahmiller thinks a lifetime best of near 20-minuted flat could be possible.

It has been a journey to get to this point in Staudt's cross country career. She has nothing but positive memories.

"The team atmosphere is different every year and that's the part I enjoy the most," Staudt said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.