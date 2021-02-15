Charles City's Kiki Connell commits to UNI

Kiki Connell has made her name in long distance running, but the next step in her cross country career won’t take her too far from home.

Late last week, the Charles City senior signed her letter of intent to run cross country and track at the University of Northern Iowa. Connell is a highly decorated athlete for the Comets, with a fourth-place finish at the 2020 state cross country meet, and a wrestling state title to her name.

Connell attracted attention from plenty of college programs, but after making a visit to Cedar Falls, it became clear that UNI was the right choice.

“It was kind of a hard decision, and obviously there are so many good college-level coaches and a lot of good schools,” Connell said. “There wasn’t a bad decision for me. I kind of just felt at home.”

Connell has always been a goal-oriented person. During the state wrestling tournament late last month, Charles City coach Robert Pittman praised the way she has always written down her goals, and then gone out and accomplished them. Connell, in only her second year as a wrestler, won the 120-pound state title for the Comets.