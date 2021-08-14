Central Springs expecting more in 2021 with everyone back

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I know where I'm at as a runner and I'm pretty jacked about it," Bryce said. "Not placing in track kind of fueled me, it didn't sit right with me."

The summer was a juggling act.

Not only did Bryce play baseball, he also wrestled and got some running in whenever he had extra free time. He admitted he wrestled more than he ran.

Yet his shape in preparation for the first meet of the season remains intact.

"I think wrestling helps with running," Bryce said.

Clayton McDonough was 57 seconds behind his brother in terms of season bests last fall. He and the other three in that low-five – Jordan Ryner, Carter Lanphere and Ben Regan – increased their summer mileage.

When asked if this version of Central Springs is the deepest team Clayton has been a part of, he nodded his head vertically.

"This summer, the effort that's came out of myself and the other runners behind Bryce has drastically increased," Clayton said. "Instead of our runners telling me 'Oh yeah, I go out and run' I've seen them do it. We're ready to go."