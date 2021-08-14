Central Springs expecting more in 2021 with everyone back

Getting to Fort Dodge last fall was good enough for the Central Springs boys cross country team.
The placement it had wasn't good enough. It was 16th out of 16 teams amongst the Class 1A field.
"We're looking at doing very well," Panthers head coach Michael Pettengill said. "We're not too worried about the situation at hand."
Everyone from that state team is back. And the expectations are sky high.
The Panthers were second to Newman Catholic in the final three meets of the season – conference, state qualifying and state – despite having one of the elite runners in Bryce McDonough.
For them, the feeling of finishing runner-up then faltering at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course still stings.
"If we can focus on ourselves, we'll find mass improvement on our team," senior Clayton McDonough said. "We're training like we can (beat Newman). We're giving ourselves a shot."
Bryce McDonough was runner-up behind St. Ansgar's Riley Witt at the Top of Iowa East meet and on his home course in Manly at districts. Yet on the biggest stage, McDonough left with a medal after a 14th place finish.
He parlayed that into a track season where he qualified for two distance events at the state meet, but failed to medal in either.
"I know where I'm at as a runner and I'm pretty jacked about it," Bryce said. "Not placing in track kind of fueled me, it didn't sit right with me."
The summer was a juggling act.
Not only did Bryce play baseball, he also wrestled and got some running in whenever he had extra free time. He admitted he wrestled more than he ran.
Yet his shape in preparation for the first meet of the season remains intact.
"I think wrestling helps with running," Bryce said.
Clayton McDonough was 57 seconds behind his brother in terms of season bests last fall. He and the other three in that low-five – Jordan Ryner, Carter Lanphere and Ben Regan – increased their summer mileage.
When asked if this version of Central Springs is the deepest team Clayton has been a part of, he nodded his head vertically.
"This summer, the effort that's came out of myself and the other runners behind Bryce has drastically increased," Clayton said. "Instead of our runners telling me 'Oh yeah, I go out and run' I've seen them do it. We're ready to go."
The Panthers believe they have all the ingredients to return to the state meet and challenge for a top-10 finish in the team race. They'll be led by a pair of brothers that still have three more sports together in their final year in high school.
It will be their last time running cross country together.
"A top-8 team would be sweet," Bryce said. "My one goal is to get another medal. I don't run everyday during the summer. I'm not going to cheat myself."
