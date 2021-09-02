Cardinals retool lineup around 'competitive' group

When a program loses not only their top runner, but also a conference champion, it could spell trouble for the following season.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is not one of those programs.

The Cardinals have a nucleus of underclassmen, led by returning state qualifier Katelyn Knoll, to build a team that finished second behind Forest City at the Top of Iowa West Conference meet last fall.

That runner-up feeling did not sit well.

"There was a little spark that lit," GHV head coach Emberly Albertson said. "It was a common goal to set our goals high this year. Let's see what we can put together."

The Cardinals finished third in the team race at Tuesday's Newman Catholic Invitational with 104 points. They were one point clear of Iowa Falls-Alden and six clear of the Indians.

If anything, it showed GHV it can beat Forest City.

"We did a lot of running in the summer," Knoll said. "We've been talking about it. I think we can do it. They're competitive."

Knoll was fifth at the conference meet, 10th at districts and inside the top-60 at state. She elevated her training this offseason in preparation for being the Cardinals No. 1 runner.