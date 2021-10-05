Area roundup: Forest City boys triumphant at Lake Mills meet

The Class 2A, No. 20 Forest City boys cross country team wasn't messing around at Lake Mills on Monday night.

Four of the team's top five runners finished in the top 10 as the Indians rolled to a win. Forest City finished with 37 points, which was 37 points better than the next-best finisher, North Butler.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL was fourth with 85 points and Lake Mills finished fifth with 90 points.

Joey Hovinga picked up the win in the individual race with his time of 16 minutes, 55.27 seconds. Lake Mills' Justin Rygh was fifth with his time of 18:08.70.

Carson Strukel (18:32.30), Parker Sharp (18:51.15) and Ethan Johnson (19:07.27) finished sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively for the Indians.

Other top finishers for area teams included Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Jack Showalter in seventh (18:37.96), Lake Mills' Aidan Johanson in ninth (19:06.71) and Northwood-Kensett's Thomas Block in 12th (19:38.60).

West Hancock's Evan Hinders finished 33rd for the Eagles (21:40.94) and Garrett Medlin finished 40th for Rockford (22:44.08).

On the girls side, Forest City finished second in the team race with 46 points. West Hancock was the only other team in the area to record a score. The Eagles finished third with 52 points.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas recorded another win in 20:51.97. She was a whole minute ahead of the next-best finisher.

Mallory Leerar finished third for West Hancock in 23:05.00, and HDC's Teaghan Bird finished fourth in 23:05.99.

Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel rounded out the top five with her time of 23:25.45.

Forest City had two runners finish in the top 10. Lilly Holtan finished eighth (24:00.40) and Emilie Weaver finished 10th (24:15.03). HDC's Lily Hambly was sixth in 23:38.94.

Other area team's top finishers included Kyla Johanson for Lake Mills (21st, 26:23.12) and Grace Muller for Rockford (23rd, 26:42.10).

