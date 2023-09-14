CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake's Addie Doughan is one of the top-ranked runners in Class 3A and she proved it on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in the Lions' home meet.

Doughan outlasted a strong field of competitors like North Butler's Addison Voelker and Forest City's Bethany Warren to win with a time of 19:06.5.

The junior distanced herself from the crowd after the first mile. Voelker was the second-place finisher 16 seconds behind.

Doughan, No. 10 in this week's 3A rankings, said the competition and support pushed her to her fastest time of the season by over a minute.

"We knew it was going to be a fun course because home meets are always the best," she said. "I don't think there was a part of the course where I didn't have someone cheering me on. It's really motivating having so many people that care for you."

Despite finishing ahead of the pack, Doughan could definitely feel Voelker on her back.

The junior wanted to show her support and return back to the top of the podium after a pair of third-place finishes in her last two races.

"(Voelker) was really fast and I didn't really know where she came from," Doughan said. "I just love the competition because it makes me run faster and I wanted to win my home meet."

Doughan — and the Clear Lake team — came into the season with high expectations. The Lions are currently ranked ninth.

The team won its first meet in Iowa Falls before finishing second and fifth in the last two.

With aspirations of pushing for a state championship this fall, Doughan said it has been a solid start to the season.

"We are having a lot of fun so far," Doughan said. "We are going through some bumps right now with a few injuries but we are focusing on preventing those to have a successful end of the season."

Doughan credited a lot of the teams' success to coach Tyler Havens, a college runner himself.

Clear Lake pushed hard in the offseason with the idea of competing for postseason titles.

Doughan said staying healthy will be key for the team down the stretch, but so will sticking to the rigorous training schedule.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, but I know (Havens) has a plan and we have a plan as well," Doughan said. "We are sticking to that plan and trying our best to stay healthy so we can end up reaching our goal at state."

On Thursday, Anna Feuerbach also finished third (20:21.9) and Rebekah Steinbron was tenth (21:03.4) along with Doughan paced Clear Lake to a second-place finish behind Forest City.

Doughan said having a deep team that pushes each other has been key for her in having a great start, and hopefully that motivates the others too.

"It's super motivating knowing I have a team that pushes just as much as I do," Doughan said. "It's way more exciting knowing you can make it to state as a team than as an individual because you have each other to push and support you."

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Clear Lake cross country invitational Thursday