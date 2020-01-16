Clear Lake girls hand Hampton-Dumont its first loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been coaching together for nine years,” Hill said after the game. “ I kind of know how he thinks, and the things he wants to do at the end of the game. I know he likes to keep attacking, so we just had to keep playing that game at the end.”

After the ejection, the Bulldogs made three free throws to pull within 10 points, at 47-37. Soon after, Holck made another three to put the Lions up, 51-37. In the end, the clock ran down, and the buzzer sounded, as the Lions handed Hampton-Dumont-CAL its first loss of the season.

Holck wound up with 18 points.

After the game, Smith was apologetic for his actions that led to the ejection, but was still plenty happy about his squad’s decisive victory.

“It was really good,” Smith said. “We kind of had a slow start again, … I want to see that get a little bit better, but we withstood it. Down here in Hampton they like to play a little rough, and we handled that well.”