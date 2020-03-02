Clear Lake girls advance to state semifinals with win over Davenport Assumption

Clear Lake's Kaitlyn Vanderploeg shoots under pressure from Davenport Assumption's Ava Schubert, left, and Maddie Loken during Clear Lake vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
The good thing about curses is that eventually, they get broken.
In five previous trips to the state tournament, the Clear Lake girls basketball team went home following a first-round loss. On Monday night, the Lions finally snapped that streak, earning a 60-46 victory over Davenport Assumption, for the first state tournament win in program history.
"The curse" has come to an end.
As usual, senior Sara Faber led the Lions to victory, with a dominant second half. In the first quarter, the Knights held Faber to just three points, as Assumption packed the middle and prevented Faber from driving toward the basket. In the second, Faber scored just four points, and at halftime, the Lions held a slim 24-19 lead over Assumption.
Faber finally took control in the third quarter. Assumption started well, scoring eight of the quarters' first nine points, to take a 27-25 lead. But Faber then exploded for 10 unanswered points to give the Lions a lead they would never relinquish.
The nail in the coffin for Davenport Assumption was the finish to the third quarter. Clear Lake junior Darby Dodd made back-to-back 3-pointers, and then stole the ball and scored a layup at the buzzer. Her eight-point explosion gave the Lions a commanding 43-28 lead going into the fourth.
Assumption managed to outscore Clear Lake in the fourth quarter, 18-17, but couldn't come close to erasing the Lions' substantial advantage.