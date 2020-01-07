Clear Lake basketball opens 2020 with win over Charles City

After a nearly three week break, the sound of basketballs bouncing and the squeak of bright white sneakers on hardwood was a welcome sound to the fans of Clear Lake basketball. The people in the stands on Tuesday night got their money's worth, as the Lions beat Charles City by a 67-60 score, in a fast-paced contest with offense aplenty.

The two squads got off to a hot start in the first quarter, with the teams trading buckets for much of it. The Lions held a 15-14 lead several minutes in, but three straight Charles City buckets gave the Comets the lead, 20-19 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Lions started to pull away. After taking the lead, 24-23, the Lions went on a 13-2 run, thanks to 3-pointers from sophomore Carson Toebe, and seniors Kody Kearns and Jack Barragy. Clear Lake outscored the Comets 22-9 in the quarter, and went into halftime with a 41-29 advantage.

In the second half, the Comets showed signs of life, outscoring Clear Lake 31-26, and very nearly erasing that halftime deficit. Late in the fourth, the Comets went on a 7-2 run to pull within six points, but it was too late. The clock ran out, and the Lions celebrated their first win of the new decade.