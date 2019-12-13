Entering play on Friday, the Newman Catholic girls basketball team had scratched out a 2-2 record despite some shooting woes, particularly from beyond the three-point line.
Those woes continued in the early going against West Fork, so Knights coach Mike Schutt changed things up a bit, and the result was a 50-33 win against the Warhawks.
Instead of the offense operating from the three-point arc, Newman went to a high-low post and started penetrating to the basket.
“Driving was really important,” Schutt said. “Our shots started to fall.”
The Knights, who were just 4-for-14 in the opening quarter, put up 16 in the second with only one three-pointer.
That second quarter, though, started a run that saw the Knights outscore West Fork 42-23 over the final three periods.
The offensive adjustment also helped open up some outside shooting as the Knights finished with eight made threes and also put more Newman players close to the basket for improved offensive rebounding.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior forward Kealan Curley was the main beneficiary at the offensive end as she finished with 20 points for the Knights to lead all scorers.
“We had been struggling from the arc,” Curley said. “The high-low helped open up the lane.”
Lily Castle added nine points and Kailah Thompson found the range from deep with a pair of threes for six points to go with a strong defensive effort.
Emily Caspers finished with 13 points to lead West Fork.
Newman (3-2, 3-1) faces Lake Mills on Saturday in a Top of Iowa Conference crossover matchup before stepping back into Eastern Division play on Tuesday when it entertains Rockford.
West Fork (2-4, 2-1) travels to Central Springs on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.