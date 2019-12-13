{{featured_button_text}}
GBBBall Newman vs. West Fork 1

Newman Catholic senior Lily Castle drives to the hoop against West Fork on Friday in Sheffield.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Entering play on Friday, the Newman Catholic girls basketball team had scratched out a 2-2 record despite some shooting woes, particularly from beyond the three-point line.

Those woes continued in the early going against West Fork, so Knights coach Mike Schutt changed things up a bit, and the result was a 50-33 win against the Warhawks.

Instead of the offense operating from the three-point arc, Newman went to a high-low post and started penetrating to the basket.

“Driving was really important,” Schutt said. “Our shots started to fall.”

The Knights, who were just 4-for-14 in the opening quarter, put up 16 in the second with only one three-pointer.

That second quarter, though, started a run that saw the Knights outscore West Fork 42-23 over the final three periods.

The offensive adjustment also helped open up some outside shooting  as the Knights finished with eight made threes and also put more Newman players close to the basket for improved offensive rebounding.

Junior forward Kealan Curley was the main beneficiary at the offensive end as she finished with 20 points for the Knights to lead all scorers.

“We had been struggling from the arc,” Curley said. “The high-low helped open up the lane.”

Lily Castle added nine points and Kailah Thompson found the range from deep with a pair of threes for six points to go with a strong defensive effort.

Emily Caspers finished with 13 points to lead West Fork.

Newman (3-2, 3-1) faces Lake Mills on Saturday in a Top of Iowa Conference crossover matchup before stepping back into Eastern Division play on Tuesday when it entertains Rockford.

West Fork (2-4, 2-1) travels to Central Springs on Tuesday.

 

