Abby Pate continued her hot streak for Central Springs, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers to a 10-0 win over Emmetsburg on Friday night in Manly.

The homer from Pate came in the first inning, a frame that Central Springs plated 10 runs in to run off with the early lead.

Carly Ryan and Lizzy Hamand each doubled twice, and Hamand also drove in a pair of runs.

Cooper Klaahsen pitched well again for the Panthers, striking out nine and allowing one hit in the four innings of work. Klaahsen had a base hit and two RBIs at the plate.

The win advances Central Springs to face Columbus Catholic in the regional final on Monday.

St. Edmond 3, West Fork 0: The Gaels only needed two runs in the fourth inning and another in the sixth to back up Kaili Henning's complete-game shutout.

The junior pitcher struck out seven and drove in a run for St. Edmond.

The Warhawks' season ends at 17-8.

BASEBALL

Algona 6, Clear Lake 3: The Bulldogs scored all six runs in the second and third innings.

The Lions cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the third but never got closer. Titan Schmitt and Ben Loge each had base hits.

Clear Lake ends its season at 13-12.

Webster City 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Lynx plated three runs in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead and cruised from there.

The Bulldogs scored one in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull closer, but Ty McKinney slammed the door on the game.

H-D-C finishes the year 15-15.

Waverly-Shell Rock 9, Charles City 4: After the Comets tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning, the Go-Hawks plated eight runs in the final three innings to run away with the win.

Charles City ends 17-17.