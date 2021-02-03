Steady improvement the key for both Mason City girls, boys bowling teams

At the start of the season, Mason City girls bowling head coach Larry Collins said this was his best team that he’s had in his six seasons as coach.
And, after a slow start, the Mohawks are proving him right.
The team has won three of its last four contests, including a 2,578-2,272 win over Des Moines East on Monday night at Mystic Lanes.
Although the Mohawks started off the season with three straight losses, Collins says the team’s improvement is what he’s most proud of.
“We struggled at the beginning just kind of finding our spots and seeing what works,” Collins said. “Some of the girls are new to different lanes, oil lanes that are just different than what we’re used to. We worked a lot on that and adjusting. Picking up spares, we are so good at that now compared to the beginning of the season.”
A big reason why the team has been so successful as of late has been the leadership of senior captain Erin Lacy and junior captain Hailee Wendell. As well as producing solid stats, the two have been great working with bowlers on the team.
Juniors Ava Hoard and Lainna Duncan have also stepped in nicely and have improved since the start of the season.
“It’s one of the first years as well that I probably have nine girls that could really bowl varsity at any meet,” Collins said. “I can swap them out and be confident that I’ve got a great team.”
Collins believes that his team has a chance to win the conference meet on Feb. 11. Then the sights are set on state.
Boys
The boys team was young coming into the season. Nine seniors from a season ago graduated, forcing new faces to step into this year’s lineup.
There’s been some growing pains. The Mohawks are 1-6 on the season. But head coach Rich Patras says the theme for this year is always focusing on improvement.
“We’ve had some really close duals,” Patras said. “Our losses, for the most part, have been really close. Our pin count is going up. We’re showing growth. That’s our goal is to continue to grow and continue to get better.”
Junior Joe Uker has been the leading scorer for the Mohawks this season. Seniors Ezekial Petty and Nathan Frescaz have also shown growth over the course of the year. The other two fixtures of the varsity lineup, junior John Brandt and sophomore Gavin Els, have had solid seasons as well.
Patras says that COVID-19 has also made it tough for his young team this season. New regulations require distance between opposing bowlers, meaning they bowl on different lanes and oftentimes don’t even get to see what their opponent is doing.
“It’s a different game,” Patras said. “You’re kind of lonely there because you don’t know what the other team is up to.”
With only two seniors graduating, Patras says the future is hopefully bright for his team.
Both Collins and Patras are continuing an effort to grow the sport of bowling in Mason City. They run the Saturday morning youth league at Mystic Lanes.
For now, improvement and growth are the themes for both Mason City teams. The Mohawk teams will travel to bowl at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at West Des Moines, Valley.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.