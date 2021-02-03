Steady improvement the key for both Mason City girls, boys bowling teams

At the start of the season, Mason City girls bowling head coach Larry Collins said this was his best team that he’s had in his six seasons as coach.

And, after a slow start, the Mohawks are proving him right.

The team has won three of its last four contests, including a 2,578-2,272 win over Des Moines East on Monday night at Mystic Lanes.

Although the Mohawks started off the season with three straight losses, Collins says the team’s improvement is what he’s most proud of.

“We struggled at the beginning just kind of finding our spots and seeing what works,” Collins said. “Some of the girls are new to different lanes, oil lanes that are just different than what we’re used to. We worked a lot on that and adjusting. Picking up spares, we are so good at that now compared to the beginning of the season.”

A big reason why the team has been so successful as of late has been the leadership of senior captain Erin Lacy and junior captain Hailee Wendell. As well as producing solid stats, the two have been great working with bowlers on the team.

Juniors Ava Hoard and Lainna Duncan have also stepped in nicely and have improved since the start of the season.