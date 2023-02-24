Kali Johnson is going out on top. The Forest City senior won the IGHSAU Class 1A Individual State Bowling Tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson dominated the tournament, receiving the top seed in the round of eight. She defeated all of her opponents by more than 25 pins.

“Feeling great,” Johnson told Ethan Petrik of the Waterloo-Cedar Fall Courier. “Way better to go out this way than to lose and be sad about it.”

Vinton-Shellsburg’s Kylee Kirchner gave Johnson her closest match, posting a score of 209. Johnson rallied past Kirchner, knocking down 237 pins.

In the state semifinal and championship rounds, neither of Johnson’s opponents posted a score over 200. Johnson registered games of 222 and 249 in the semis and finals, respectively.

“I know where I want to throw my ball,” Johnson said. “And if I put my eye on it, it’s going to go where I want it to.”

Johnson’s season average was 10 pins lower this year than it was a year ago. But that didn’t shake her confidence heading into the postseason.

Forest City head coach Charlie Frascht said Johnson’s conviction and commitment to bowling have helped set her apart from other athletes.

“When she gets up there, she’s got her routine that she does every time,” Frascht said. “It’s confidence in her eyes and her whole body. She’s just going to go up there, throw the ball, and it’s going to go right in the pocket for a strike.”

Johnson is now a three-time state qualifier, and her skills caught the eyes of college coaches long before she won a state title this year. She committed to bowl at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 7.

“I want to take it to the next level,” Johnson said. “I know I’m good, and I know I can do it.”

Johnson finished 16th and eighth in her last two state tournament appearances, respectively. This year, she and Frascht said she came up clutch in big moments to catapult to first place.

“Over the years, I’ve had bowlers here where they focus,” Frascht said. “But when they get down at state and stuff like that, their focus isn’t as sharp as it should be because all the people are down here. Of course, this is a different venue than what we’ve normally been used to.

“Lately, with the kids I’ve had coming down here, they get a focus and they go for it. They’ve got it in their mind that they’re going to come out on top. They do the best that they can, and when you’re done, if you’re on top, that’s where they want to be.”

On the other side of the bracket, Charles City junior Claire Girkin bowled her way to a fourth-place finish.

Girkin started the round of eight as the seventh seed. She earned the spot by one pin after three qualifying rounds.

“My goal today was to be in the top eight,” Girkin said. “That was just my goal. So, I didn’t know that I made the cut. Then, I saw a couple other 600 series go up, and I was a little nervous. Then, I got the seven seed by one pin.”

Close calls defined Girkin’s appearance in the 1A state tournament. After she earned the seven seed by a pin, Girkin upset second-seeded Bailey Secrest of Saint Albert Catholic, 204-203.

“I wasn’t really nervous,” Girkin said of her first match. “I knew that it was just a fresh start for everybody. It didn’t really mean anything that I was a seven seed. Then, I ended up beating her by a pin in the 10th frame.”

Girkin lost her last two matches of the tournament after she upset Secrest. She fell to Camanche’s Abbi Nylin in the semifinals and lost to Louisa-Muscatine’s Molly Bramble in the third-place match.

Despite the struggles she faced in her last two games, Girkin is proud of the way she performed at the state tournament. She started the year bowling left-handed because she had surgery on her right shoulder. Once her shoulder healed, she started competing right-handed again.

“I think just overall in recovery, it’s been a lot of my mental part,” Girkin said. “I had to sit out the whole volleyball season. And it’s been hard to watch. But it’s really improved my mental game and appreciation for all of it, and just being a good sport, good teammate, all of it.”