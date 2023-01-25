High school bowling: Freshmen lead Mason City boys and girl's teams to wins

The Mason City boys and girls’ bowling teams are built for the future. And they proved that in their wins over Des Moines Hoover Wednesday night at Mystic Lanes in Mason City.

The girls and boys’ teams won, 1520-946 and 2781-2663, respectively. Both squads were led by freshmen.

Michael Solberg was one of the boys’ top performers, knocking down 294 pins and posting individual scores of 206 and 188.

“He's a kid that, being a freshman, has a lot of pressure,” Mason City boys’ head coach Richard Patras said after the meet. “... Having somebody of Michael’s caliber, if he continues to grow, he’ll bring a lot of recognition to our program. When somebody sees somebody that good bowling, the other kids step up.”

Kylie Novak knocked 359 pins down, posting scores of 168 and 191. Novak’s father and uncle own bowling alleys in Charles City and New Hampton, respectively.

Novak said she plays in a bowling league every Saturday morning. She added that she gets plenty of practice in at her father and uncle’s bowling alleys, no matter the time of year.

“I’ve been bowling since I was like four or five,’ Novak said. “There’s a lot of bowling in my family.”

Like Novak, Solberg has also been bowling since he was in grade school. Mason City girls’ head coach Larry Collins said he and Patras don’t see many athletes come through their programs that have been bowling as long as Solberg and Novak.

“Once they start with us as freshmen and work their four years through, I’ve seen improvements on almost every girl I’ve ever coached,” Collins said. “But Kylie’s one in a million. We’re glad to have her here.”

Kylie posted the second-highest score of any girls’ bowler Wednesday. The Riverhawks girls were led by Kylie Trappe, who recorded a meet-high 372 in two games.

Solberg was the boys’ fifth-best scorer. Senior Gage Juhl and sophomores Ben Ritzert, Bergen Klaehn, and Hunter Palmer were the boys’ leaders with two-game scores of 383, 405, 347, and 350, respectively.

Juhl is the only senior on the Mason City boys’ team. Four of the Riverhawks’ six starters are underclassmen.

“We’ve handled it pretty good,” Solberg said of the Riverhawks’ inexperienced starting lineup. “We’ve had some players come and go, and we’ve struggled through that. As the season has gone on, we’ve gotten a lot better in scores. I think we’ve definitely grown as a team, chemistry-wise.”

Big Picture

With the win, the boys’ team improved to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in conference action this season. Coming into the meet, Hoover was sixth in the Iowa Alliance Conference standings and Mason City was seventh. The teams flipped positions on Wednesday.

Undefeated Fort Dodge currently tops the 10-team IAC boys’ standings at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in league play.

The Mason City girls’ team is now 5-3 overall and 2-3 against conference competition.

Two of the girls’ three losses have come to Waterloo East and Fort Dodge — the two teams in front of them in the standings.

Up Next

The boys’ team will travel to Des Moines on Jan. 31 to compete in the Lincoln Baker Challenge. The tournament is hosted by Ames High School.

Counting the Riverhawks, 10 teams will be competing in the event. Mason City will play against the likes of the Dowling Catholic, Des Moines North, Des Moines Lincoln, Fort Dodge, Southeast Polk, and Waukee.

The girls’ team does not currently have any more meets on its schedule.