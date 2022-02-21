Forest City girls, Charles City boys celebrate participating in state bowling tournament

The Forest City girls and Charles City boys bowling teams saw their respective seasons come to an end on Monday. While it didn't end the way either team would've hoped, both teams still had a lot to be proud of.

The Indians and Comets both made it to the 1A Team State Championships at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo on Monday.

Forest City finished the preliminary team round with a team score of 2539 to earn the 6th seed in the finals. They were defeated in the opening round by Louisa-Muscatine 3-1, ending their year.

"It was a nice feeling to make it here," said senior Jailyn Rodriguez. "It hit me first thing this morning when we were putting our uniforms on as a team for the last time that this was it."

Charles City finished the preliminary round with a score of 2870 to take the 7th seed. In the finals, they were defeated by Luisa-Muscatine 3-1, ending their year.

"We did the best we could and that's all I can ask from my teammates," said senior Dillan Ross. "We had a lot of fun and tried our best."

Both teams made it much further than many others did. When asked what it takes to become a state participant bowler, the answer from both Charles City and Forest City bowlers was universal.

"Keep a positive mental attitude," Axel Fiedler. "Just keep it up. The more you think down on yourself the worse you get. Honestly probably one of the best ways to do that is to keep up your energy and try to hype up your friends and members of your team."

Meanwhile, over at Maple Lanes, the 3A individual state championships took place. Mason City senior Hailee Wendel finished near the middle of the pack with 581 in three rounds of bowling. Wendel was still proud simply to represent her school and the community of Mason City.

“It’s kind of surreal, honestly,” Wendel said. “I’m just hoping I made everybody proud.”

The State championships will continue through Wednesday.

NOTE: Don Promnitz of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed to this report.

