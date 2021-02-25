Charles City's Cael Bohlen wins Class 1A bowling title

Doug Bohlen has been Cael’s coach since he took up the sport, and has also led the Comets’ program each of the past seven years.

He gives credit for the Comets' continued success to its strong youth program. The boys team has made appearances at state every year since 2015, while the girls have made the trip since 2016.

In 2016, Comets bowler Macy Ross won the girls Class 1A championship, for the program's first state title.

“Charles City’s junior league is one of the best ones in North Iowa,” Doug Bohlen said. “We’ll have anywhere from 80 to 100 kids bowling junior league, and that is what makes our program successful. They grow up with a ball in their hand."

On Wednesday afternoon, Cael bowled one of his best matches of the season, with a first game score of 279 and a second game mark of 267. According to him, almost every ball went right where he wanted it to go.

“I knew that my score was good enough to get the championship, but I thought it was going to be really close,” Cael said. “I didn’t know it was going to be a 50-pin difference. I hit my spot every time yesterday. I rolled a perfect ball almost every time.”