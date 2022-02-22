Charles City, Forest City bowlers compete in class 1A individual state tournament

Three Forest City girls, a forest city boy and two Charles City boys competed in the class 1A individual state tournament, Tuesday.

Of the six, Chiara Thompson turned in a standout performance at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Thompson’s day got off to a rocky start as she scored a 136 in her first game of the three qualifying rounds. Thompson’s 136 scored lowest amongst all eight quarterfinalists.

However, Thompson rebounded with two solid games of 207 and 231 to give herself a chance at qualifying for the round of eight.

After the field of 32 bowlers was trimmed down to eight, the tournament shifted to a head-to-hate tournament with bowlers taking turns bowling two frames, one on each lane, with the higher seed bowling the first and last frame of the match.

Thompson’s qualifying score of 574 was enough to put the senior in the round of eight as the seventh seed. Thompson said she wanted to keep the positivity high heading into the quarterfinals.

“I was just very thankful to get there,” Thompson said. “So, I just kept that positive mindset.”

In the quarterfinals, Thompson bowled her best game of the day as she scored 245 to take down second seeded Kylee Kirchner by 75.

Thompson faced off against Tripoli senior Lauren Funk in the semifinals. Thompson started the match hot with two strikes in her first two frames. With a strike on her first throw in the tenth frame, Thompson locked in her spot in the state championship match.

Thompson’s opponent in the state final match, Cimmanche sophomore Kennady Bigwood entered the round of eight as the top seed. Bigwood bowled a 666 qualifying score, including a 234 in her second round.

Bigwood applied the pressure early with a strike in her first frame of the title match.

Thompson stumbled in her first frame with a nine pin open frame. However, the senior responded with a spare in her second frame to keep her within striking distance of Bigwood.

With the ball in Bigwood’s court, the Commanche sophomore drilled a strike in her second frame, but suffered a nine pin open frame in her third.

This time it was Thompson’s turn to apply the pressure. Thompson’s next two throws resulted in third and fourth frame strikes.

Bigwood responded to Thompson’s two strikes with two of her own in the fourth and fifth frames.

Thompson bowled a strike in her fifth frame, but suffered another nine pin open frame in the sixth.

With the opportunity to take the lead, Bigwood bowled a nine pin open frame in the sixth.

Through six frames, both bowlers sat deadlocked with scores of 114.

Bigwood failed to create significant separation in her seventh frame when recorded a spare.

With the opportunity to take the lead, Thompson recorded an eight pin open frame followed by an eighth frame spare leaving the window open for Bigwood.

In her eighth and ninth frames, Bigwood drilled two strikes to put herself in the driver’s seat ahead of the tenth and final frame.

Thompson executed perfectly in her penultimate frame as the senior responded to Bigwood’s strike with one of her own.

In a championship deciding tenth frame, Thompson failed to record a strike with her first throw, but salvaged a spare to earn the third throw. Thompson downed nine pins with her final throw to record a score of 181 in the championship match.

Needing to knock down just six pins with her first throw, Bigwood downed nine pins in with her first throw in the tenth frame. With the title secured, Bigwood failed to earn the third throw and finished with a score of 191.

Earning second place honors, Thompson bowled a six-game block of 1,235, a 205.8 average.

“She has got the dedication, she has got the drive and she was not going to give up,” Forest City bowling coach Charles Frascht said. “She did a really good job. Kudos to her for what she did. She is one of the top notch bowlers.”

Forest City teammate Kali Johnson joined Thompson in the round of eight as the eighth seed. Johnson qualified after scoring a 558 in the qualifying rounds. Kali Johnson lost to Bigwood 215-213 in the quarterfinals. Johnson recorded a four-game block of 771, a 192.8 average.

Forest City’s Haley Wood failed to qualify for the round of eight after recording a qualifying score of 384.

The lone boys bowling representative from Forest City at Tuesday’s individual tournament, Jorden Trunkhill, failed to make the round of eight after recording a score of 538 in the qualifying rounds.

Cael Bohlen, a senior from Charles City, recorded a score of 684 to qualify for the round of eight as the seventh seed in the boys tournament. Bohlen was defeated by second seeded Brock Alderson, 247-189, in the first round. Bohlen averaged 218.3 across his four-game block.

Also representing Charles City in the boys tournament, Dillan Ross failed to qualify for the round of eight after recording a score of 508 in qualifying rounds.

