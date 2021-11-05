West Hancock's Sonius to be inducted into IGCA Hall of Fame

When he was a kid, Paul Sonius used to go to Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines every winter to watch the Iowa high school state championships with his aunt.

He used to stand on the old bleachers and watch the players and coaches in awe.

So when he started to coach Iowa high school girls basketball as an adult, he coached with one major goal in mind.

"My biggest dream was the old Vet's center," Sonius said.

Fast forward 33 years, Sonius just missed out on a trip to the Veteran's Memorial, since they moved the state tournament to Wells Fargo Arena.

But he's made that trip to the state tournament in Des Moines four times in the past decade and has racked up over 400 career wins.

For all his achievements, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association will induct Sonius into the IGCA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

"To be honest, when I first started, I never really thought about the idea of the Hall of Fame," Sonius said. "My goal was just to make the state tournament."

Sonius started his head coaching career in 1989 coaching 6-on-6 girls basketball at the now-defunct Corwith-Wesley-Luverne (CWL).

He coached 6-on-6 for four years until it was disbanded in favor of traditional 5-on-5 basketball. For close to two decades, he led the Panthers.

But a science position at West Hancock opened up, and he jumped at the opportunity. Luckily for Sonius, head girls basketball coach Kevin Wilson was willing to step aside and let Sonius take over the reins as head coach. Wilson has been an assistant on the staff ever since.

Sonius couldn't wait to get started at West Hancock.

"I had some really good athletes at CWL, but there wasn't as many," Sonius said. "When you talk about playing basketball, one or two girls don't make a difference. You need to have plenty of girls. When I came here to West Hancock, they just had a lot more of those athletes than we did at CWL."

Sonius took over in 2007, and he went on to implement a new style of fast-paced, up-tempo basketball. And if you've watched West Hancock during Sonius' tenure, you know about the Eagles' tough full-court press.

Sonius gives his coaching staff and players a lot of credit for buying in and pushing the program to new heights.

"The biggest thing that I think has helped us is the girls," Sonius said. "I've asked a lot of these girls that play basketball for me. I'm not always the easiest coach in the world to work with. I have a lot of passion and I expect a lot of my girls."

Sonius admits that sometimes he's tough on his girls. But it's always with his team's best interest in mind.

"He has a way of pushing people to get their best out of them," Wilson said. "And they don't always like it when he does."

Sonius has led the Eagles to the state tournament four times, with 2020 being the most recent. He tells his girls that he's only got one goal left in his career: A state title.

He will be inducted into the IGCA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame this spring.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.