The West Hancock girls basketball team scored yet another dominant victory on Tuesday night in its perfect start to the season, as the Eagles beat rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a score of 77-43, in front of a packed home gym.
The Cardinals started out strong, getting out to a 10-6 lead over the Eagles in the first quarter. But as they often do, the Eagles' offense began to chip away. By the end of the first quarter, behind a pair of big long shots from senior Madison Eisenmann, the Eagles had a 15-12 lead.
In the second quarter, senior Mahayla Faust scored nine points on four buckets to help West Hancock open up a 32-17 advantage over the Cardinals.
In the second half, the Eagles outscored GHV, 45-26. The fourth quarter saw a 17-0 scoring run for West Hancock, who improved to 4-0 with the victory. The Eagles have beaten each of their past three opponents by an average of 48 points.
The win was the 400th of head coach Paul Sonius' career.
"I've got a lot of wins here at West Hancock," Sonius said. "These girls, all the girls I've had here from the first group to now, they'v all worked hard, ... I've got goals, mine is the state championship. I still want that one yet. And I've got a goal of 500 wins."
West Hancock will play again on Friday, at North Union.
