The West Hancock girls basketball team fell to North Linn 61-46 on Friday in the Class 2A semifinal round of the Iowa High School state tournament in Des Moines.

After leading the Lynx by 11 points at halftime, the Eagles were outscored 40-14 in the second half, missing the chance to return to the championship round, in which they played and lost to Newell-Fonda at last year's tournament.