West Fork defeats St. Mary's with last second shot, advances to semifinals
0 comments
top story

West Fork defeats St. Mary's with last second shot, advances to semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In their three previous state tournament appearances, the West Fork boys basketball team had made it to the championship round, going all the way for a title in 2011.

On Monday, for their fourth appearance in a decade, the Warhawks fought tooth and nail to keep their hopes alive of returning to the finals.

In a wild game of back and forth with St. Mary's, Remsen in the Class 1A quarterfinal round at Wells Fargo Arena, the Warhawks' fate wasn't certain until there was less than one second remaining in the game. 

With the score tied 53-53, the Warhawks inbounded the ball to senior Brayden Vold, who dribbled the ball, took one step to his left and sank a short jumper from inside the paint for a two-point lead.

After St. Mary's used two timeouts with .6 seconds on the clock, they were unable to get a shot off and the Warhawks won 55-53 to advance to the semifinal round.

Throughout most of the game, the two teams were neck and neck, trading the lead multiple times with neither team leading by more than three.

In the third quarter, the Hawks threatened to pull well ahead of the Warhawks, hitting two 3-pointers in a row to open their lead to 10 points. 

Leading up to the end of the third, a key three-pointer from junior Cail Weaver off the bench helped ignite a Warhawks rally.

Kayden Ames drew a foul after a bucket and hit his free throw with about one minute on the clock.

Jakob Washington drew his own foul and hit both his shots to bring the score to 41-41 going into the final frame. 

Leading the way for the Warhawks was junior Jakob Washington with 12 points and seven rebounds. Senior Ian Latham and junior Kayden Ames each posted 10 points while junior Cail Weaver scored eight of West Fork's 14 points from the bench. 

West Fork posted nine turnovers against St. Mary's, who exploited the errors with 14 points off those turnovers. However, the Warhawks' defense was able to keep enough pressure on the Hawks' three-point shooters to only hit 18% from beyond the arc. 

West Fork will play Bishop Garrigan at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the semifinal round.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News