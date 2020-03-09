West Fork defeats St. Mary's with last second shot, advances to semifinals

In their three previous state tournament appearances, the West Fork boys basketball team had made it to the championship round, going all the way for a title in 2011.

On Monday, for their fourth appearance in a decade, the Warhawks fought tooth and nail to keep their hopes alive of returning to the finals.

In a wild game of back and forth with St. Mary's, Remsen in the Class 1A quarterfinal round at Wells Fargo Arena, the Warhawks' fate wasn't certain until there was less than one second remaining in the game.

With the score tied 53-53, the Warhawks inbounded the ball to senior Brayden Vold, who dribbled the ball, took one step to his left and sank a short jumper from inside the paint for a two-point lead.

After St. Mary's used two timeouts with .6 seconds on the clock, they were unable to get a shot off and the Warhawks won 55-53 to advance to the semifinal round.

Throughout most of the game, the two teams were neck and neck, trading the lead multiple times with neither team leading by more than three.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the third quarter, the Hawks threatened to pull well ahead of the Warhawks, hitting two 3-pointers in a row to open their lead to 10 points.