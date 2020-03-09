West Fork defeats St. Mary's with last second shot, advances to semifinals

West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington drives past St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brayden Ricke during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen sophomore Austin Jensen drives in under the bsket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington battles for control of the ball with St. Mary's, Remsen sophomore Austin Jensen during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brayden Vold gets a shot off over St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brady Homan during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Joe Ingham gets a shot off under the basket against St. Mary's, Remsen senior Spencer Schorg during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brett Weaver shoots over St. Mary's, Remsen sophomore Austin Jensen during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brady Homan battles for his rebound during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen senior Skyler Waldschmitt takes a shot from the outside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brayden Vold defends the basket during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Mary's, Remsen at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen junior Blaine Harpenau drives around West Fork, Sheffield's junior Ren Heimer during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brady Homan and West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington battle for control of a rebound during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brett Weaver dends as St. Mary's, Remsen junior Blaine Harpenau brings the ball down the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington lays the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Mary's, Remsen at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's junior Jakob Washington gets the rebound from St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brayden Ricke during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Ian Latham brings the ball down the court during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Mary's, Remsen at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen senior Spencer Schorg shoots from the outside during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
West Fork, Sheffield's senior Brayden Vold gets inside to put the ball up during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against St. Mary's, Remsen at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen senior Brayden Ricke puts the ball up for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen junior Blaine Harpenau shoots from the corner during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game against West Fork, Sheffield at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
St. Mary's, Remsen sophomore Carter Schorg drives the ball inside past West Fork, Sheffield's junior Noah Maske during Monday's IHSAA Class 1A game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, 2020.
In their three previous state tournament appearances, the West Fork boys basketball team had made it to the championship round, going all the way for a title in 2011.
On Monday, for their fourth appearance in a decade, the Warhawks fought tooth and nail to keep their hopes alive of returning to the finals.
In a wild game of back and forth with St. Mary's, Remsen in the Class 1A quarterfinal round at Wells Fargo Arena, the Warhawks' fate wasn't certain until there was less than one second remaining in the game.
With the score tied 53-53, the Warhawks inbounded the ball to senior Brayden Vold, who dribbled the ball, took one step to his left and sank a short jumper from inside the paint for a two-point lead.
After St. Mary's used two timeouts with .6 seconds on the clock, they were unable to get a shot off and the Warhawks won 55-53 to advance to the semifinal round.
Throughout most of the game, the two teams were neck and neck, trading the lead multiple times with neither team leading by more than three.
In the third quarter, the Hawks threatened to pull well ahead of the Warhawks, hitting two 3-pointers in a row to open their lead to 10 points.
Leading up to the end of the third, a key three-pointer from junior Cail Weaver off the bench helped ignite a Warhawks rally.