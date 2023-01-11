Tuesday's High School Roundup: Lake Mills sets conference mark; Clear Lake dominates

Lake Mills set a new Top of Iowa Conference record with its 41st consecutive conference victory with a 65-52 win over West Hancock in boys’ basketball action.
Denton Kingland poured in 21 points and Eli Menke had 20.
Lance Helming joined them in double figures with 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Aiden Stensrud had seven points and 14 rebounds.
Logan Bacon and Menke each had five assists.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the TOI.
Des Moines Lincoln 62, Mason City 40: The Railsplitters took control early and the Riverhawks never managed to fight their way back in it as they dropped their second straight game Tuesday.
Mason City trailed 34-18 at half.
Kale Hobart had 16 points and Davion Maxwell chipped in 12.
“Thursday we had a real energetic and competitive game, and I think it impacted us today (Tuesday) as we traveled again and just made it tough to create that same energy we needed tonight,” Riverhawk head coach Nick Trask said.
No. 3 Clear Lake 67, Nevada 50: The Lions connected on 50 percent of their field goal attempts as they handed the 10th-ranked Cubs (8-2) just their second loss of the season.
Clear Lake (9-0) took a 10-point lead after the first quarter, 21-11, but that was trimmed to just three through three quarters, 47-44 before the Lions put Nevada away in the fourth quarter.
Trevaughn Luyobya had 22 points and Thomas Meyer 21 to pace Clear Lake. Meyer added 12 rebounds and four steals, while Luyobya had 11 assists.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, North Iowa 46: The Cardinals (9-3) snapped a three-game losing streak by using big first and third quarters to take down the Bison.
In the first and third quarters, G-H-V outscored North Iowa, 45-21.
Four different Cardinal players reached double figures – Braden Boehnke (16), Drew Britson (14), Kale Johnson (14) and Mason Graham (13).
Boehnke added seven assists and three steals.
Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler 42: After losing their first six games of the season, the Vikings have scored back-to-back wins on back-to-back nights.
Colby Eskilsen had 17 points, while Kooper Julseth and Carter Anderson each had 11 to lead N-K.
Evan Lorenzen pulled down nine rebounds.
Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29: Nic Groven had 15 points for the Warriors, but the Huskies used a huge first half to take control of the game and the victory.
N-P lead 39-19 at halftime.
Central Springs 66, Saint Ansgar 54: The Panthers pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Saints, 38-27, over the final 16 minutes to secure the win.
Ryan Hackbart had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Saint Ansgar.
Eagle Grove 54, Forest City 51: A late fourth quarter rally fell short for the Indians in a loss to the Eagles.
Carson Hall had 18 points to pace Forest City. Tommy Miller had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, additionally for the Indians.
Girls’ basketball
Mason City 70, Des Moines Lincoln 33: In a game moved to Norwalk, the Riverhawks got 24 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists from Reggi Spotts to earn the win.
“A bit of a slow start but we picked up the defense and used better ball movement to create great shots,” Riverhawk head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We appreciate Norwalk opening up their school so that we could get the game in.”
Grace Berding had 10 points and six rebounds, and Machaela Trask added eight points and three steals.
Clear Lake 58, Nevada 24: The Lions won their sixth-game in a row to improve to 8-2 overall.
Jordan Mayland led all scorers with 14 points, while Brooklynn Eden and Xada Johnson scored 11 and 10, respectively. Johnson added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Reese Brownlee had eight points, four assists and three steals.
Northwood-Kensett 39, North Butler 27: Chloe Costello scored 13 points and Morgan Wallin had 12 as the Vikings scored a 12-point win.
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14: Ashlynn Grady led the Warriors with six points as Rockford could not keep pace with the Huskies.
West Hancock 47, Lake Mills 39: The Eagles won their third game in four to even their record at 5-5.
Mallory Leerar had 11 points and Shelby Goepel 10 to lead West Hancock in scoring. Leerar also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, North Iowa 31: Jenna Pringnitz had 20 points and four steals for the Cardinals, and Gretta Gouge also had a huge game with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Central Springs 37, Saint Ansgar 35 OT: In tight game throughout, the Panthers had the final answer to squeeze out the victory and snap a four-game Saints’ win streak.
Aubrey Hoeft had 12 points to lead Central Springs in scoring, while Ellyan Ryan had 11 and Kaci Crum nine. Abby Pate grabbed 12 rebounds and four steals.
Madison Hillman led Saint Ansgar with nine points, 12 rebounds, six steals and five blocked shots.
Boys’ swimming
Marshalltown 63, Mason City 30: The 200 medley relay team of Will Read, Brody Lee, Brody Hirsch and Ryan Hinson took home first to highlight the Riverhawks night.
Michael Johnson took second in the 50 free, losing by .01 seconds.
Overall, Mason City produced 41 season-best times in the meet.
Mason City returns to the pool Thursday at Des Moines East.