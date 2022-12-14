Tuesday's High School Basketball Roundup: Red-hot Newman Catholic downs Rockford

Newman Catholic shot 56 percent from the field as the Knights rolled to a 91-53 win over Rockford Tuesday.

Douglas Taylor had 28 points and 21 rebounds, while Max Burt had 21 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals to help lead Newman to its fourth win without a defeat.

Noah Hamilton added 10 points and seven boards.

Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38: The Lions improved to 4-0 by shooting nearly 60 percent from the field (31-52) in beating the Cowboys.

Sophomore Titan Schmitt had 22 points, while Travaughn Luyobya had 21 points, eight assists and four steals.

Osage 58, North Butler 40: Freshman Quinn Street had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Green Devils improved to 4-0.

Madden Uhlenhopp added 16 points and nine rebounds for Osage.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Algona Garrigan 49: Four Cardinal players scored in double figures as G-H-V improved to 6-0.

Drew Britson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to pace the Cardinals. Aiden Hawe and Aidan Schisel each had 12 points, while Mason Graham finished with 10 points and six assists.

Kale Johnson blocked three shots for G-H-V.

West Fork 57, Central Springs 54: The Warhawks overcame a four-point halftime deficit, 36-32, to pull out the win.

West Fork got 23 points from Cayde Eberling, while Edison Maske added 12. Josiah Chibambo had five rebounds and four assists.

Javont Froiland led the Panthers with 16 points.

Mason City 48, Des Moines North 43: The Riverhawks fought back from a first-half deficit and scored a 48-43 Iowa Alliance win over the Polar Bears.

“We were getting great looks but couldn't finish,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “I'm proud we didn't just fold but instead rally back after the half for a great win!”

The Riverhawks trailed 8-0 after one, and 21-11 at halftime before a 19-9 explosion in the third tied the game heading into the final eight minutes.

Jess Cornick had 16 points and Davion Maxwell 13 to lead Mason City. Ethen Roberts pulled down six rebounds, while Kale Hobart had four assists and Cornick had three steals.

Girls’ basketball

Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 22: Sami Kruckenberg scored 24 points on eight of eight shooting as the Knights rolled to victory.

Kenna Hemann added 14 points, also on a perfect shooting night, six for six.

West Fork 75, Central Springs 31: The Warhawks steadily pulled away from the Panthers to improve to 5-0 overall.

A huge third quarter, which saw West Fork outscore Central Springs, 32-7, was the big difference.

The Panthers were led by Aubrey Hoeft’s 15 points.

Clear Lake 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27: The Lions won for the fourth time in five games to improve to 5-2.

Jordan Mayland scored 25 points to lead Clear Lake while there were several other big contributions from teammates across the board.

Brooklynn Eden had nine points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Reese Brownlee tossed home 14 additional points, while Annika Nelson had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Algona Garrigan 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41: The Cardinals could not keep pace with the top-ranked Golden Bears.

Jenna Pringnitz had 13 points and three steals, while Rebecca Hejlik had nine points and Gretta Gouge eight points and eight rebounds.

Des Moines North 64, Mason City 59: Reggi Spotts had 28 points and 10 rebounds, but Des Moines North (5-1) had a big fourth quarter to hold off the Riverhawks, 64-59, Tuesday in Iowa Alliance girls’ basketball action.

“We struggled to stop their inside game all night, but fought back to take the lead into the fourth,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Credit North for making their free throws and keeping us at bay…great effort from our group.”

Kelsey McDonough had 10 points and four rebounds for Mason City (2-4), while Macahela Trask added seven rebounds and Zaria Falls had three steals.