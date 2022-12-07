Tuesday's Area High School Roundup: Mason City can't keep pace with No. 7 Decorah

The 13th-ranked Mason City girls dug themselves an early hole it couldn’t dig out of in a 60-50 loss to seventh-ranked Decorah Tuesday.

Reggi Spotts had 20 points, and Zaria Falls had 13 points and four rebounds to lead the Riverhawks (1-2).

Machaela Trask added four rebounds, and Kelsey McDonough had three steals.

“This was a hard fought game and we had to overcome a number of obstacles throughout,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We cut the lead to 3 with 2 minutes left but came up short. Very proud of our grit and determination tonight.”

West Hancock 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34: The Eagles were led by Shelby Goepel. The senior scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded four steals.

West Hancock had 19 steals in the game as Mallory Leerar had six and Kamry Eckles also had four. Leerar also scored 10 points, had six rebounds and five assists.

Jenna Pringnitz had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals in a loss.

G-H-V dropped to 1-2 on the season, while the Eagles improved to 2-1.

Algona Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39: The Bulldogs kept it close against the No. 1 Golden Bears for a quarter before losing pace.

Taylor Vanek had 19 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists for Lake Mills.

Central Springs 66, North Butler 34: The Panthers built a comfortable first half lead, but really put the Bearcats away with a huge third quarter, outscoring their opponents, 22-7.

Kaci Crum had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Aubrey Hoeft had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central Springs.

The Panthers (2-1) also got five steals from Carly Ryan, and Abby Pate had six rebounds and six assists.

North Iowa 59, Rockford 24: Hannah Hillman had eight points and six rebounds, and Camden Kuhlemeier had six points and five rebounds to pace the Warriors in their loss.

West Fork 62, Northwood-Kensett 30: The Warhawks improved to 4-0 with their fourth consecutive win by 30 or more points.

Boys’ basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, West Hancock 49: After building a nice advantage through three quarters, the Cardinals had to hold on to edge the Eagles.

After the two teams played to an 18-all tie in the first half, G-H-V used a strong third quarter to carry a 39-30 lead into the final eight minutes.

On the stat sheet, Mason Graham came off the bench to lead the Cardinals (4-0) with 15 points. Drew Britson had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kale Johnson also poured in 13 points.

Lake Mills 66, Algona Garrigan 61: The Bulldogs erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull away and improve to 2-0.

Denten Kingland led all scorers with 22 points. Three other Lake Mills players reached double figures – Lance Helming (15), Eli Menke (11) and Aiden Stensrud (10). Stensrud also had a team-high eight rebounds.

Newman Catholic 74, Nashua-Plainfield 58: Doug Taylor and Max Burt combined to hit 16 of 25 shots as the two also combined to score 52 points while the Knights improved to 3-0.

Taylor also grabbed 11 rebounds and had four assists, while Burt had nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots.

Noah Hamilton added eight points and eight boards.

West Fork 73, Northwood-Kensett 66: The Warhawks (2-0) steadily built a lead (35-27) at halftime and (57-46) through three quarters to keep the Vikings at bay.

West Fork got 20 points from Sage Sunken as he made 9 of 14 shots. He also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Cayde Eberling added 13 points, five assists and three steals.

N-K had three players in double figures – Colby Eskildsen (18), Kooper Julseth (16) and Lamonte Sims (10).

North Union 62, Forest City 55: Three Indian players scored in double figures but it wasn’t enough in a loss to the Warriors.

Triston Brandsoy had 18 points to pace all Forest City players. Connor Sopko (12) and Carson Hall (10) also hit double figures, while Carson Strukel had nine points and 11 boards.

Clear Lake 81, New Hampton 56: The Lions improved to 2-0 behind a huge second half that saw them outscore New Hampton 49-28 in the second half.

Travaughn Luyobya made 11 of his 15 field goal attempts to lead all scorers with 25 points, while he also dished out 11 assits. The Lions also saw Cael Stephany scored 14 points, while Thomas Meyer and Titan Schmitt each had 10.

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50: Chase Low scored 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting to lead the Comets to victory.

Jack Hanson had 10 points, rebounds, three assists and two steals also for Charles City which improved to 3-1.

Girls’ wrestling

Mason City 48, Marshalltown 18: The Riverhawks had six falls in recording an Iowa Alliance dual win Tuesday at home.

Layla Phillips pinned Rayna Bastidas at 105 in 1:26, Lila Sheehan pinned Alena Arana at 1:06 at 110, and Kate Kotta pinned Kaitlyn Yepez at 115 in 2:35.

Then at 126, Kamina Munson pinned Deanna Mancillaz in 1:36, followed by Alexis Hoeft pinned Morgan Million in 1:45, and Kyleigh James pinned Kate Czermiewski in 1:50 at 1:55.

Waverly-Shell Rock Scramble: Charles City and Osage had some top performances Tuesday in Waverly.

For Osage, Gable Hemann won at 100 as she pinned Batavia (Ill.) wrestler Lily Enos in 2:38 in the championship match.

The Green Devils also saw Zoey Johnson finish fourth at 125, Addison Schenker fourth at 170 and Emma Schipper fourth at 235.

Osage’s Katelynn Huebsch also finished fourth, losing in the third-place match to Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson, 6-2.

The Comets had two champions – Lilly Luft scored a decision over Dakota Whitman of Independence, 9-2, to win at 135. Destiny Kolheim pinned Izzy Strickert of Indee in 5:41 to win at 170.

The Comets’ Kylie Blunt took fourth at 130.

Presslee Dickman of West Fork took third at 120 by pinning Cedar Falls' Mila Ahrendsen in 19 seconds, while Warhawk Teaghan Bird was fourth at 115.

Boys’ wrestling

Clear Lake splits: The Lions lost 44-34 to Algona, and beat Iowa Falls-Alden, 54-16.

Against the Bulldogs, Clear Lake got pins from Kaleb Hambly at 182, Jake Trenary at 195 and Dylan Evenson at 220. Max Currier scored a 12-0 major decision at 132 over Taevyn Zinnel.

In the win over the Cadets, the Lions saw Andon Barrick record a major at 126, while Currier (132), Aiden Hippen (138), Tyler LeFevre (145), Christian Dunning (152), Carter Perry (160), Hayden Rieck (170) and Trenary (195) all record falls.

Riverhawks fall: Marshalltown scored a 52-27 win over Mason City in Iowa Alliance action Tuesday.

The Riverhawks got four pins in the match.

Kale DiMarco pinned Anthony Chavez in 1:22 at 106, Kevin Carney flattened Ethan Gorsuch in 2:52 at 138, Hale Rhodes pinned Colton Ricken in 1:39 at 160, and Aidin Askildson pinned Michael Narvaez Correa in 5:53 at 220.

Paul Fabian picked up a 5-3 decision over Kenten Niehouse at 132 for the Riverhawks other victory.