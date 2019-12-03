With his starting lineup finally back at full health after an injury-riddled 2018 season, Mason City head basketball coach Nick Trask is optimistic about the offensive ability of this year's squad. On Tuesday night, it was easy to see why.
Behind 25 points from senior Jeffrey Skogen, the Mohawks walked away with season-opening 65-57 win over Ames. Skogen was a force all night long for Mason City. He got the team on the board with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter, to tie the game at 3-3.
He scored another soon after to give the Mohawks a 9-8 lead, and got the crowd on its feet with a third deep shot to regain the lead at 13-11. He shot two more successful 3's to open the second quarter. In all, Skogen made six deep shots on the night.
Late in the game, the Mohawks held a 62-56 lead. After a frenzy of shots from Ames as the Little Cyclones attempted to close the deficit, the Mohawks closed out the eight-point game with a two-pointer from Brandon Shipman, and a free throw from Skogen.
For all of the shots that Skogen took, it was one that he didn't take that impressed his head coach the most. Near the end of the first half, Skogen passed up the opportunity for a deep three and instead passed the ball to a teammate, who scored an easy two-pointer.
Trask clearly admires Skogen's guts, but it was his unselfish style of play that had the coach raving after the game.
"There is a lot of kids out there, as hot as he was, who would have taken a few questionable shots," Trask said. "He makes the extra pass to help us break out a little bit more of a lead at a critical time. That's a toughness play out of him as well."
Skogen was all smiles after the game. He gave a lot of the credit for his big night to the teammates that kept finding ways to get him the ball.
"We came out with a lot of intensity at the start," Skogen said. "I have great teammates, and they all moved the ball around. They found me on the three, and gave me open shots. I just knocked them down."
Corey Miner also had a good night for the Mohawks, scoring 13 points.
With the win, the Mohawks improved to 1-0 on the season. They will play again on Thursday night, at New Hampton.
"I was really excited with how our guys played," Trask said. "We've been preaching toughness this whole time, and we went out and did that."
