Saturday Area Roundup: Riverhawk girls go 4-1, Osage takes South Winn title

Girls’ Wrestling

Ankeny Duals

MASON CITY 55, NORWALK 18

130 – Makayla Lukes (MC) won by forfeit, 135 – Alex Hoeft (MC) pinned Kaylie Popiano, :40, 140 – Tiffany Henriksen (MC) won by forfeit, 145 – Kallie Gibbons (MC) won by forfeit, 155 – Kyleigh James (MC) won by forfeit, 170 – Katie Liedtke (Nor) pinned Jayda LaSalle, :27, 190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) won by forfeit, 235 – Madeline Benge (Nor) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Layla Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Lila Sheehan (MC) won by forfeit, 115 – Kate Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Isabel Evans (Nor) pinned Kamina Munson, 2:35, 125 – Averi Peterson (MC) dec. Madelyn Carroll, 13-2.

ANKENY 52, MASON CITY 18

135 – Lily Hans (Ank) pinned Henriksen, :44, 140 – Gia Blaser (Ank) pinned Gibbons, 1:41, 145 – Dana Cleveland (Ank) dec. James, 7-4, 155 – Mallorie McGuire (Ank) pinned LaSalle, :52, 170 – Lauren Heimer (Ank) won by forfeit, 190 – Josie Bishop (Ank) pinned Boehmer, 3:38, 235 – Melanie Martinez (Ank) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) pinned Morgan Ray, 1:05, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Ella Hron, 2:46, 115 – Nora Bockes (Ank) pinned Munson, 4:58, 120 – Elyse Engebretson (Ank) pinned Kotta, :50, 125 – Lauren Bartine (Ank) pinned Peterson, 1:21, 130 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Jaedyn Stites, 1:01.

MASON CITY 46, PELLA 24

140 – Gibbons (MC) won by forfeit, 145 – James (MC) pinned Ellison Ritzert, 1:12, 155 – Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) pinned LaSalle, :55, 170 – Andie Branson (Pella) won by forfeit, 190 – Elaine Babcock (Pella) pinned Boehmer, 2:43, 235 – Meav Swank (P) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) pinned Hailey Mackey, :41, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Isabella Smith, :54, 115 – Munson (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 125 – Peterson (MC) won by forfeit, 130 – double forfeit, 135 – Hoeft (MC) de. Jasey Olson, 10-2.

MASON CITY 42, WEST MARSHALL 41

145 – James (MC) pinned Cieanna Ficken (WM), 1:42, 155 – Mary Kalinay (WM) pinned LaSalle, :23, 170 – Ciera Randall (WM) won by forfeit, 190 – Averie Wittkop (WM) pinned Boehmer, 1:59, 235 – Elizabeth Kalinay (WM) won by forfeit, 100 – Sabrina Johnson (WM) won by forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Brooklyn Rudkin, 1:17, 115 – Munson (MC) pinned Emma Nason, 3:17, 120 – Carlie Pfantz (WM) pinned Kotta, 1:27, 125 – Peterson (MC) won by forfeit, 130 – Lukes (MC) won by fofeit, 135 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Lillian Fischere, 1:14, 140 – Madelynn Grossnickle (WM) tech fall over Gibbons, 15-0.

MASON CITY 42, INDIANOLA 36

155 – LaSalle (MC) won by forfeit, 170 – Sydney Barker (Ind) won by forfeit, 190 – Jazelle Smith (Ind) won by forfeit, 235 – Lanie Frericks (Ind) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Sheehan (MC) won by forfeit, 115 – Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Nina Alexander (Ind) pinned Munson, 1:59, 125 – Callie Chapman (Ind) pinned Peterson, 4:44, 130 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Elaina Merfeld, :57, 135 – Summer Wolff (Ind) pinned Henriksen, :42, 140 – Gibbons (MC) pinned Sophia Juhasz-Boess, 1:59, 145 – James (MC) pinned Andrea Taylor, 1:48.

Boys’ wrestling

Johnston Invitational

Team standings: 1. Southeast Polk 218.5, 2. Bettendorf 193, 3. Ankeny 17.5, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 170.5, 5. Johnston 140, 6. West Des Moines Valley 139.5, 7. Indianola 107, 8. Norwalk 102, 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 98.5, 10. Cedar Falls 86, 11. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 41, 13. Urbandale 40, 14. Mason City 38.

Championship matches

106 – Carter Pearson (SEP) pinned Tyler Harper (Norwalk), 1:50, 113 – Jake Knight (Bett) dec. Will Oberbroeckling (SEP), 11-9, 120 – Bowen Downey (Ind) dec. Timothy Koester (Bett), 8-2, 126 – Cody Trevino (Bett) dec. Nate Bierma (WDMV), 17-8, 132 – Jayce Luna (Bett) dec. Logan Trenary (SEP), 8-7, 138 – Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Ben Hansen (Ankeny), 4:00, 145 – Baz Diaz (WSR) dec. Braden Blackorby (John), 6-4, 152 – Jacob Helgeson (Jon) dec. Jace Anderson (Ankeny), 2-1, TB, 160 – Cinsere Clark (WDMV) dec. Gabe Carver (U-Dale), 3-1, SV, 170 – Brent Slade (SEP) dec. Jacob Fistler (DCG), 7-3, 182 – Xander Kenworthy (Ank) dec. Ben Brushaber (DCG), 5-2, 195 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cade Bennethum (Ank), 1:45, 220 – Will Hinrichs (Ank) dec. Drew Campbell (Cedar Falls), 3-1, 285 – Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Jake Walker (WSR), 5-2.

Keith Vry Invitational (Parkersburg)

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 276.5, 2. Crestwood 218, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 183, 4. Dike-New Hartford 152, 5. Charles City 116, 6. AGWSR 74, 7. OABCIG 53, 8. Perry 49, 9. Osage JV 38.

Championship matches

106 – Mitchell Schmauss (Crest) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 8-1. 113 – 1. Carter Schmauss (Crest), 4-0, Cole Frost (DB), 3-1. 120 – Jaxon Larson (DB) pinned Jordan Young (CC), 3:37. 126 – Carter Liston (AP-GC) dec. Daniel Schwickerath (Crest), 8-6. 132 – Kole Johnson (Crest) dec. Ethan Traub (CGD), 6-1, 138 – Myles McMahon (DB) pinned Cade Korsmo (Crest), 3:16, 145 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Nathan Lopez (CC), 7:5. 152 – Kyler Knaack (DB) technical fall over Cale Kirstein (CGD), 15-0, 2:37, 160 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 11-0, 170 – Jacob Thiry (DB) dec. Clay Saak (AP-GC), 3-1 SV, 182 – Brock Voyna (Crest) dec. Dax Youngblut (DB), 14-2, 195 – Zach Adelmund (DNH) dec. Keegan Snyder (Perry), 11-5, 220 – Nick Reinicke (DNH) dec. Jared Thiry (DB), 3-2 TB, 285 – Mack Ortner (DB) dec. Wil Textor (DNH), 4-2 UTB.

South Winneshiek Invitational

Team standings: 1. Osage 286.5, 2. West Delaware 185, 3. GMLOS 141, 4. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 114, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 105, 6. Denver 101, 7. North Fayette-Valley 99, 8. South Winneshiek 93, 9. Starmont 49.5, 10. Omaha Concordia, 34.5

Championship matches

106 – Tysen Stangel (Osage) dec. Landon Bruess (NHTV), 113 – Lane German (Star) pinned Garrett Tusler (Osage), 2:43, 120 – Blake Fox (Osage) pinned Cael Smith (GMLOS), :35, 126 – Carson Less (WD) dec. Aiden Quintana (GMLOS), 7-2, 132 – Anders Kittleson (Osage) tech fall over Caden Kerr (NFV), 23-8, 5:10, 138 – Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) dec. Collin Holm (SW), 4-2, 145 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) dec. Keaton Moeller (Star), 5-4, 152 – Cooper Sanders (VS) pinned Chase Thomas (Osage), 1:40, 160 – Max Gast (Osage) dec. Karson Kolbet (NHTV), 11-10, 170 – Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Garrison GIllihan (WD), :16, 182 – Ledger Nehls (Osage) dec. Isaac Howe (NHTV), 11-9, 195 – Will Ward (WD) dec. Braden McShane (NHTV), 6-4, 220 – Barrett Muller (Osage) pinned Grant Northburg (WD), 1:57, 285 – Cameron Geuther (WD) dec. Mac Muller (Osage), 1-0.

Emmetsburg Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Spencer 216.5, 2. LeMars 190, 3. Estherville-Lincoln Central 177.5, 4. Emmetsburg 177, 5. Lake Mills 169.5, 6. Eagle Grove 161.5, 7. Pocahontas 155.5, 8. Okoboji 141, 9. Storm Lake 84, 10. Forest City 92.5, 11. West Bend-Mallard 46, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 44, 13. Spirit Lake-Park 43.

Championship Matches

106 – Lucas Oldenkamp (LM) tech fall over Austin Hansen (ELC), 17-0, 6:00, 113 – Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) dec. Mack Morgan (EG), 4-2 SV, 120 – Kaden Pritchard (EG) dec. Braxton Johnson (ELC), 16-6, 126 – Hayden Helgeson (LM) dec. Dylan Jones (Okoboji), 14-0, 132 – Layton Yager (ELC) dec. Wyatt Heying (Spencer), 6-4 SV, 138 – Steve Brandenburg (LM) dec. Connor Christopher (EG), 8-4, 145 – Ryan Brennan (Emm) pinned Dustin Dawson (EG), :57. 152 – Kade Johnson (Spencer) pinned Matthew Vondrak (LeMars), 5:04, 160 – Noah Strantz (Oko) dec. Justin Wirtz (Emm), 5-3, 170 – Kellen Moore (FC) dec. Jace Nelson-Brown (Emm), 3-1, 182 – Deontez Williams (Poca) pinned Gabe Poolman (SPP), 3:08, 195 – Ben Saxton (Emm) pinned Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars), 5:11, 220 – Ayden Hoeg (LeMars) de. Wyatt Hanna (LM), 17-6, 285 – Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) pinned Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake), 3:03.