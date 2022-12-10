Saturday Area Roundup: Riverhawk girls go 4-1, Osage takes South Winn title

ANKENY – Mason City went 4-1 at the Ankeny Centennial girls’ wrestling dual tournament Saturday.
The Riverhawks beat Norwalk (55-18), Pella (46-24), West Marshall (42-41) and Indianola (42-36).
Against West Marshall, Alexis Hoeft’s pin of Lillian Fischer in 1:14 at 135 was the big victory. Hoeft finished the day with four falls and a major decision.
Boys’ Wrestling
Dimarco third: Kale DiMarco took third at the Baltzley Invitational at 106 Saturday in Johnston.
DiMarco pinned Carson Cooper of Indianola in 3:32 to take third. He lost to top-ranked Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk in the semifinals.
Other top finishes for the Riverhawks came from Kevin Carney, who took sixth at 132.
Ankeny Centennial Duals: Clear Lake went 2-3 including a 60-12 win over Des Moines Roosevelt.
The Lions dropped decisions to Centennial (66-6), Carlisle (63-12) and Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (44-36).
Keith Vry Invitational: Charles City took fifth with 116 points.
Jordan Young was second at 120 losing in the finals to Don Bosco’s Jaxon Larson. Nathan Lopez took second at 145 as he lost to Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack in sudden victory, 7:51.
Talan Weber was fourth at 152, and Ethan Peterson was third at 220.
Osage takes crown: Eight Green Devils captured crowns as Osage scored more than 100 points than runner-up West Delaware of Manchester to win the South Winneshiek Invitational Saturday.
Osage finished with 286.5 points.
The Green Devils got championships from Tysen Stangel (106), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182) and Barrett Muller (220).
Nick Fox won his title match at 170 with a 16 second pin of Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware.
Additionally, Osage got runner-up finishes from Garrett Tusler (113), Chase Thomas (145) and Mac Muller (285).
Central Springs goes 3-0: The Panthers beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (42-36), Newman Catholic (63-16) and South Hamilton (72-12) in their own dual tournament.
Newman Catholic won its other two duals beating G-H-V (31-30) and South Hamilton (36-30).
Four area champs: At the Emmetsburg Invitational, Lake Mills got individual titles from Lucas Oldenkamp at 106, Hayden Helgeson at 126 and Steve Brandenburg at 138.
Oldenkamp scored a technical fall over Austin Hansen of Estherville-LC, 17-0, to win. Helgeson majored Dylan Jones of Okoboji, 14-0, and Brandenburg decisioned Connor Christopher of Eagle Grove, 8-4.
The Bulldgos Wyatt Hanna took second at 220.
Forest City’s Kellen Moore won at 170, beating Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown, 3-1.
Girls’ basketball
Lake Mills 42, Saint Ansgar 35: Taylor Vanek had a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
Josie Helgeson added 14 points, and Ella Stene had 10 rebounds.
Gilbert 56, Mason City 50: Gilbert had just a little more juice left in the fourth as they outscored the Riverhawks, 18-13, to seal the win.
Kelsey McDonough had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Mason City.
Reggi Spotts had 13 points, and Zaria Falls nine.
“This was a hard-fought game throughout and our effort and energy level was outstanding,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “The difference was that they executed better both offensively and defensively throughout the game.”
Boys’ basketball
Lake Mills 69, Saint Ansgar 43: The Bulldogs raced out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
Lance Helming led all scorers with 16 points, while Lake Mills got 14 points and six assists from Denton Kingland and 15 points from Aiden Stensrud.
Saint Ansgar was led by Jayce Schiesow and Ryan Hackbart. Both players had 11 points.
Mason City 57, Glibert 47: The Riverhawks pulled away in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had nearly erased a 14-point halftime deficit in the third quarter.
Jess Cornick scored 18 points on eight of 12 shooting and he grabbed nine rebounds to lead Mason City.
Kale Hobart added 13 points, four assists and three steals.