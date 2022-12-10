 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Saturday Area Roundup: Riverhawk girls go 4-1, Osage takes South Winn title

  • Updated
Boys wrestling Class 2A District Tournament - Fox

Osage's Nick Fox wrestles Remington Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in the 145 match at the Class 2A District Tournament in Humboldt during the 2021 season.

 Lisa Grouette

ANKENY – Mason City went 4-1 at the Ankeny Centennial girls’ wrestling dual tournament Saturday.

The Riverhawks beat Norwalk (55-18), Pella (46-24), West Marshall (42-41) and Indianola (42-36).

Against West Marshall, Alexis Hoeft’s pin of Lillian Fischer in 1:14 at 135 was the big victory. Hoeft finished the day with four falls and a major decision.

Boys’ Wrestling

Dimarco third: Kale DiMarco took third at the Baltzley Invitational at 106 Saturday in Johnston.

DiMarco pinned Carson Cooper of Indianola in 3:32 to take third. He lost to top-ranked Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk in the semifinals.

Other top finishes for the Riverhawks came from Kevin Carney, who took sixth at 132.

Ankeny Centennial Duals: Clear Lake went 2-3 including a 60-12 win over Des Moines Roosevelt.

The Lions dropped decisions to Centennial (66-6), Carlisle (63-12) and Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (44-36).

Keith Vry Invitational: Charles City took fifth with 116 points.

Jordan Young was second at 120 losing in the finals to Don Bosco’s Jaxon Larson. Nathan Lopez took second at 145 as he lost to Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack in sudden victory, 7:51.

Talan Weber was fourth at 152, and Ethan Peterson was third at 220.

Osage takes crown: Eight Green Devils captured crowns as Osage scored more than 100 points than runner-up West Delaware of Manchester to win the South Winneshiek Invitational Saturday.

Osage finished with 286.5 points.

The Green Devils got championships from Tysen Stangel (106), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182) and Barrett Muller (220).

Nick Fox won his title match at 170 with a 16 second pin of Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware.

Additionally, Osage got runner-up finishes from Garrett Tusler (113), Chase Thomas (145) and Mac Muller (285).

Central Springs goes 3-0: The Panthers beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (42-36), Newman Catholic (63-16) and South Hamilton (72-12) in their own dual tournament.

Newman Catholic won its other two duals beating G-H-V (31-30) and South Hamilton (36-30).

Four area champs: At the Emmetsburg Invitational, Lake Mills got individual titles from Lucas Oldenkamp at 106, Hayden Helgeson at 126 and Steve Brandenburg at 138.

Oldenkamp scored a technical fall over Austin Hansen of Estherville-LC, 17-0, to win. Helgeson majored Dylan Jones of Okoboji, 14-0, and Brandenburg decisioned Connor Christopher of Eagle Grove, 8-4.

The Bulldgos Wyatt Hanna took second at 220.

Forest City’s Kellen Moore won at 170, beating Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown, 3-1.

Girls’ basketball

Lake Mills 42, Saint Ansgar 35: Taylor Vanek had a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Josie Helgeson added 14 points, and Ella Stene had 10 rebounds.

Gilbert 56, Mason City 50: Gilbert had just a little more juice left in the fourth as they outscored the Riverhawks, 18-13, to seal the win.

Kelsey McDonough had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Mason City.

Reggi Spotts had 13 points, and Zaria Falls nine.

“This was a hard-fought game throughout and our effort and energy level was outstanding,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “The difference was that they executed better both offensively and defensively throughout the game.”

Boys’ basketball

Lake Mills 69, Saint Ansgar 43: The Bulldogs raced out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

Lance Helming led all scorers with 16 points, while Lake Mills got 14 points and six assists from Denton Kingland and 15 points from Aiden Stensrud.

Saint Ansgar was led by Jayce Schiesow and Ryan Hackbart. Both players had 11 points.

Mason City 57, Glibert 47: The Riverhawks pulled away in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had nearly erased a 14-point halftime deficit in the third quarter.

Jess Cornick scored 18 points on eight of 12 shooting and he grabbed nine rebounds to lead Mason City.

Kale Hobart added 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Summaries

Girls’ Wrestling

Ankeny Duals

MASON CITY 55, NORWALK 18

130 – Makayla Lukes (MC) won by forfeit, 135 – Alex Hoeft (MC) pinned Kaylie Popiano, :40, 140 – Tiffany Henriksen (MC) won by forfeit, 145 – Kallie Gibbons (MC) won by forfeit, 155 – Kyleigh James (MC) won by forfeit, 170 – Katie Liedtke (Nor) pinned Jayda LaSalle, :27, 190 – Taryn Boehmer (MC) won by forfeit, 235 – Madeline Benge (Nor) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Layla Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Lila Sheehan (MC) won by forfeit, 115 – Kate Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Isabel Evans (Nor) pinned Kamina Munson, 2:35, 125 – Averi Peterson (MC) dec. Madelyn Carroll, 13-2.

ANKENY 52, MASON CITY 18

135 – Lily Hans (Ank) pinned Henriksen, :44, 140 – Gia Blaser (Ank) pinned Gibbons, 1:41, 145 – Dana Cleveland (Ank) dec. James, 7-4, 155 – Mallorie McGuire (Ank) pinned LaSalle, :52, 170 – Lauren Heimer (Ank) won by forfeit, 190 – Josie Bishop (Ank) pinned Boehmer, 3:38, 235 – Melanie Martinez (Ank) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) pinned Morgan Ray, 1:05, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Ella Hron, 2:46, 115 – Nora Bockes (Ank) pinned Munson, 4:58, 120 – Elyse Engebretson (Ank) pinned Kotta, :50, 125 – Lauren Bartine (Ank) pinned Peterson, 1:21, 130 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Jaedyn Stites, 1:01.

MASON CITY 46, PELLA 24

140 – Gibbons (MC) won by forfeit, 145 – James (MC) pinned Ellison Ritzert, 1:12, 155 – Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) pinned LaSalle, :55, 170 – Andie Branson (Pella) won by forfeit, 190 – Elaine Babcock (Pella) pinned Boehmer, 2:43, 235 – Meav Swank (P) won by  forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) pinned Hailey Mackey, :41, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Isabella Smith, :54, 115 – Munson (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 125 – Peterson (MC) won by forfeit, 130 – double forfeit, 135 – Hoeft (MC) de. Jasey Olson, 10-2.

MASON CITY 42, WEST MARSHALL 41

145 – James (MC) pinned Cieanna Ficken (WM), 1:42, 155 – Mary Kalinay (WM) pinned LaSalle, :23, 170 – Ciera Randall (WM) won by forfeit, 190 – Averie Wittkop (WM) pinned Boehmer, 1:59, 235 – Elizabeth Kalinay (WM) won by forfeit, 100 – Sabrina Johnson (WM) won by forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Sheehan (MC) pinned Brooklyn Rudkin, 1:17, 115 – Munson (MC) pinned Emma Nason, 3:17, 120 – Carlie Pfantz (WM) pinned Kotta, 1:27, 125 – Peterson (MC) won by forfeit, 130 – Lukes (MC) won by fofeit, 135 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Lillian Fischere, 1:14, 140 – Madelynn Grossnickle (WM) tech fall over Gibbons, 15-0.

MASON CITY 42, INDIANOLA 36

155 – LaSalle (MC) won by forfeit, 170 – Sydney Barker (Ind) won by forfeit, 190 – Jazelle Smith (Ind) won by forfeit, 235 – Lanie Frericks (Ind) won by forfeit, 100 – double forfeit, 105 – Phillips (MC) won by forfeit, 110 – Sheehan (MC) won by forfeit, 115 – Kotta (MC) won by forfeit, 120 – Nina Alexander (Ind) pinned Munson, 1:59, 125 – Callie Chapman (Ind) pinned Peterson, 4:44, 130 – Hoeft (MC) pinned Elaina Merfeld, :57, 135 – Summer Wolff (Ind) pinned Henriksen, :42, 140 – Gibbons (MC) pinned Sophia Juhasz-Boess, 1:59, 145 – James (MC) pinned Andrea Taylor, 1:48.  

Boys’ wrestling

Johnston Invitational

Team standings: 1. Southeast Polk 218.5, 2. Bettendorf 193, 3. Ankeny 17.5, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 170.5, 5. Johnston 140, 6. West Des Moines Valley 139.5, 7. Indianola 107, 8. Norwalk 102, 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 98.5, 10. Cedar Falls 86, 11. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 41, 13. Urbandale 40, 14. Mason City 38.

Championship matches

106 – Carter Pearson (SEP) pinned Tyler Harper (Norwalk), 1:50, 113 – Jake Knight (Bett) dec. Will Oberbroeckling (SEP), 11-9, 120 – Bowen Downey (Ind) dec. Timothy Koester (Bett), 8-2, 126 – Cody Trevino (Bett) dec. Nate Bierma (WDMV), 17-8, 132 – Jayce Luna (Bett) dec. Logan Trenary (SEP), 8-7, 138 – Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Ben Hansen (Ankeny), 4:00, 145 – Baz Diaz (WSR) dec. Braden Blackorby (John), 6-4, 152 – Jacob Helgeson (Jon) dec. Jace Anderson (Ankeny), 2-1, TB, 160 – Cinsere Clark (WDMV) dec. Gabe Carver (U-Dale), 3-1, SV, 170 – Brent Slade (SEP) dec. Jacob Fistler (DCG), 7-3, 182 – Xander Kenworthy (Ank) dec. Ben Brushaber (DCG), 5-2, 195 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cade Bennethum (Ank), 1:45, 220 – Will Hinrichs (Ank) dec. Drew Campbell (Cedar Falls), 3-1, 285 – Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Jake Walker (WSR), 5-2.

Keith Vry Invitational (Parkersburg)

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 276.5, 2. Crestwood 218, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 183, 4. Dike-New Hartford 152, 5. Charles City 116, 6. AGWSR 74, 7. OABCIG 53, 8. Perry 49, 9. Osage JV 38.

Championship matches

106 – Mitchell Schmauss (Crest) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 8-1. 113 – 1. Carter Schmauss (Crest), 4-0, Cole Frost (DB), 3-1. 120 – Jaxon Larson (DB) pinned Jordan Young (CC), 3:37. 126 – Carter Liston (AP-GC) dec. Daniel Schwickerath (Crest), 8-6. 132 – Kole Johnson (Crest) dec. Ethan Traub (CGD), 6-1, 138 – Myles McMahon (DB) pinned Cade Korsmo (Crest), 3:16, 145 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Nathan Lopez (CC), 7:5. 152 – Kyler Knaack (DB) technical fall over Cale Kirstein (CGD), 15-0, 2:37, 160 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 11-0, 170 – Jacob Thiry (DB) dec. Clay Saak (AP-GC), 3-1 SV, 182 – Brock Voyna (Crest) dec. Dax Youngblut (DB), 14-2, 195 – Zach Adelmund (DNH) dec. Keegan Snyder (Perry), 11-5, 220 – Nick Reinicke (DNH) dec. Jared Thiry (DB), 3-2 TB, 285 – Mack Ortner (DB) dec. Wil Textor (DNH), 4-2 UTB.

South Winneshiek Invitational

Team standings: 1. Osage 286.5, 2. West Delaware 185, 3. GMLOS 141, 4. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 114, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 105, 6. Denver 101, 7. North Fayette-Valley 99, 8. South Winneshiek 93, 9. Starmont 49.5, 10. Omaha Concordia, 34.5

Championship matches

106 – Tysen Stangel (Osage) dec. Landon Bruess (NHTV), 113 – Lane German (Star) pinned Garrett Tusler (Osage), 2:43, 120 – Blake Fox (Osage) pinned Cael Smith (GMLOS), :35, 126 – Carson Less (WD) dec. Aiden Quintana (GMLOS), 7-2, 132 – Anders Kittleson (Osage) tech fall over Caden Kerr (NFV), 23-8, 5:10, 138 – Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) dec. Collin Holm (SW), 4-2, 145 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) dec. Keaton Moeller (Star), 5-4, 152 – Cooper Sanders (VS) pinned Chase Thomas (Osage), 1:40, 160 – Max Gast (Osage) dec. Karson Kolbet (NHTV), 11-10, 170 – Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Garrison GIllihan (WD), :16, 182 – Ledger Nehls (Osage) dec. Isaac Howe (NHTV), 11-9, 195 – Will Ward (WD) dec. Braden McShane (NHTV), 6-4, 220 – Barrett Muller (Osage) pinned Grant Northburg (WD), 1:57, 285 – Cameron Geuther (WD) dec. Mac Muller (Osage), 1-0.

Emmetsburg Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Spencer 216.5, 2. LeMars 190, 3. Estherville-Lincoln Central 177.5, 4. Emmetsburg 177, 5. Lake Mills 169.5, 6. Eagle Grove 161.5, 7. Pocahontas 155.5, 8. Okoboji 141, 9. Storm Lake 84, 10. Forest City 92.5, 11. West Bend-Mallard 46, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 44, 13. Spirit Lake-Park 43.

Championship Matches

106 – Lucas Oldenkamp (LM) tech fall over Austin Hansen (ELC), 17-0, 6:00, 113 – Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) dec. Mack Morgan (EG), 4-2 SV, 120 – Kaden Pritchard (EG) dec. Braxton Johnson (ELC), 16-6, 126 – Hayden Helgeson (LM) dec. Dylan Jones (Okoboji), 14-0, 132 – Layton Yager (ELC) dec. Wyatt Heying (Spencer), 6-4 SV, 138 – Steve Brandenburg (LM) dec. Connor Christopher (EG), 8-4, 145 – Ryan Brennan (Emm) pinned Dustin Dawson (EG), :57. 152 – Kade Johnson (Spencer) pinned Matthew Vondrak (LeMars), 5:04, 160 – Noah Strantz (Oko) dec. Justin Wirtz (Emm), 5-3, 170 – Kellen Moore (FC) dec. Jace Nelson-Brown (Emm), 3-1, 182 – Deontez Williams (Poca) pinned Gabe Poolman (SPP), 3:08, 195 – Ben Saxton (Emm) pinned Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars), 5:11, 220 – Ayden Hoeg (LeMars) de. Wyatt Hanna (LM), 17-6, 285 – Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) pinned Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake), 3:03.  

