NFHS allows shot clock to be implemented for prep basketball

Whether for it or against it, a shot clock could be coming to gyms in the state of Iowa in the near future.
The National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) said on Wednesday that it is allowing all 50 states to adopt a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls basketball starting in the 2022-23 season.
A national adoption for a shot clock did not pass through the NFHS basketball rules committee. Currently, eight states already have implemented a shot clock for high school hoops.
The debate on a shot clock at the prep level has been widely discussed over the last few years. Most surveys taken show there is a positive outlook on bringing in that extra element to the game.
"I've always been a big fan, for various reasons," Mason City head girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen said. "It speeds the game up, get more possessions. It's more of a fun style for kids to play. This would certainly encourage that."
Per the NFHS, rule 2-14 states: "Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction.
The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) put out a tweet shortly after the article was released by the NFHS.
"We look forward to discussions during the 2021-22 school year on the potential implementation of shot clocks in #iahsbkb through our usual rules change process, including the basketball advisory committee, Board of Control, @IGHSAU, @IowaBCA, and our member schools," the tweet said.
At Rivalry Saturday two years ago, the eight games on the slate were played with a shot clock.
As numbers in officials continue a downward trend, the same can be said for people willing to work games. Can schools bring in money to put in a shot clock and find volunteers to work it?
"That's something we've talked about being the issue, not only with our area schools, but the other small schools in the state," Lake Mills assistant boys basketball coach Jared Finer said. "I'm hopeful, if schools can reach out to members, coaches and community members, we can find enough people.
"It's been long overdue for awhile."
Mason City is in the second highest classification for girls basketball. Klaashen wouldn't be opposed to the state potentially allowing Class 5A, 4A and 3A schools to give it a try first before opening it up to all five classes.
Finer admitted the same can be said for the boys side, allowing 4A and 3A to get their hands on it for a year, then getting in 2A and 1A gyms for the 2023-24 season.
"We would be in favor of that," Klaashen said. "Some of the gyms already have a shot clock set up. I would bet the really high number of 5A and 4A schools would go for it."
When asked if a shot clock would be used only for the state tournament, then installed in all the high schools for 2023-24, Finer said he could see it being a possibility, but would be against that.
"There's so many things you have to prepare for in general," Finer said. "If you add in playing the entire regular season with no shot clock and then you get down to state, probably a good amount of coaches would be turned off by that."
Klaashen is hopeful the athletic association and girls union in the state push it through, regardless of what it looks like for the first full year could look like.
"If you were giving me a number, maybe in the 80 percentile," he said. "Certainly, the high majority of people want a shot clock in Iowa. We've had to adjust to a lot of things and having to implement changes. Certainly, this is something we can make happen."
