NFHS allows shot clock to be implemented for prep basketball

"We would be in favor of that," Klaashen said. "Some of the gyms already have a shot clock set up. I would bet the really high number of 5A and 4A schools would go for it."

When asked if a shot clock would be used only for the state tournament, then installed in all the high schools for 2023-24, Finer said he could see it being a possibility, but would be against that.

"There's so many things you have to prepare for in general," Finer said. "If you add in playing the entire regular season with no shot clock and then you get down to state, probably a good amount of coaches would be turned off by that."

Klaashen is hopeful the athletic association and girls union in the state push it through, regardless of what it looks like for the first full year could look like.

"If you were giving me a number, maybe in the 80 percentile," he said. "Certainly, the high majority of people want a shot clock in Iowa. We've had to adjust to a lot of things and having to implement changes. Certainly, this is something we can make happen."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.