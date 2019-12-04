Losing only two seniors in the offseason, the Newman Catholic girls basketball team will have a familiar look on the floor this year.
But with a smaller freshman class, it may have a smaller look as well.
"We only have 15 girls out this year. They're already a very close knit group and I think that's just going to get stronger as we go,' said head coach Mike Schutt.
With that close knit group, Schutt said he hopes to keep his team moving in the right direction.
"We took a big step forward from the year before to last year record wise and performance wise so we're hoping to do that again this year, because we only lost two people who played a lot last year."
Among the four returning starters who Schutt will depend on to lead the way is senior Kailah Thompson, a first team all-conference player last year.
"When she was a freshman and a sophomore she was a very good shooter, and that was kind of her role," he said. "Last year, we asked her to do more. She handled the ball more and she is the key to our defense.
"We press all the time and without Kailah, we wouldn't be able to do what we want to do. She probably forces eight to 10 turnovers a game. Not through getting direct steals, but by causing people to make bad passes."
"She is one of the best if not the best on-ball defenders I've had, so that's where her strength is," Schutt added.
Junior Kealan Curley, 2nd team all-conference last year, was the leading scorer for the Knights last season and will be called upon to score this year.
"She is being more aggressive. I think she realized she is a junior now and it's time to start taking on a bigger role," Schuut said. "She is going to have to score a lot for us, she's going to have to play defense for us, which has never been her strength, but she's obviously worked on it a lot. We are going to expecting a lot from her."
Senior Lily Castle has been a member of the varsity squad since her freshman year. Schutt will look for her to maintain her role as a calm leader.
"Lilly is just steady, she's big in all her sports here, an important person in all her sports. She's a smart kid, shoots the ball well, handles the ball well and plays good defense," Schutt said.
Junior Faith Wadle will start again this year at post.
New to the starting lineup will be sophomore Emma Weiner at point guard at the beginning of the year.
"She's got a lot on her shoulders as a sophomore because she has to get the ball up the floor, get the ball to the right people. She's learning and getting better so we're going to expect a lot out of her," Schutt said.
As for the conference, Schutt said Osage will probably be the favorites going in. "They lost a couple of players but they'll be good," he said. "Last year, it was St. Ansgar, West Fork and us, and I don't see what any of that would change. We'd love to win the conference but I think if we can get ourselves up into the second-place area, that would be an improvement for use."
"I think we are fun to watch. We press, we run, we shoot threes and people generally like that," Schutt said.
"The competition is tough, but I think we might surprise some people."
