Monday's High School Roundup: No. 10 Lake Mills moves to 5-0

Lake Mills outscored Central Springs 26-4 in the third quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 73-29 win over the Panthers Monday.

Denton Kingland had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (5-0).

Three other Lake Mills players scored in double figures – Aiden Stensrud (18), Eli Menke (11) and Lance Helming (10).

Freshman Braydin Crum led Central Springs with five points.

Algona 80, Forest City 35: Carson Strukel had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Indians who could not maintain pace with the Bulldogs.

Forest City (0-3) trailed just 39-24 at half, but Algona outscored it 28-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.

North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39: The Vikings got off to a slow start as it was held to 11 first half points Monday by the Warriors.

Kooper Julseth had 13 points, while Lamonte Sims had 10 points for Northwood-Kensett.

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61: The Huskies’ Bo Harrington scored 33 points on 12 of 18 shooting as N-P held off the Saints.

Hunter Hillman had 18 points and seven boards for Saint Ansgar, while Carsen Sparrow had 17 points, five boards and five assists.

Tucker Franzen scored 13 points off the bench for N-P, and Devin Johnson added 10.

Prep girls

Saint Ansgar 41, Nashua-Plainfield 19: The Saints (4-2) posted a third-quarter shutout as the dominated the Huskies Monday.

Leading 20-10 at halftime, Saint Ansgar out-scored N-P, 7-0, in the third.

Madison Hillman had 15 points, 22 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots to lead the Saints.

Central Springs 47, Lake Mills 33: The Panthers improved to 3-2 with the win.

Central Springs built a 22-12 halftime lead and then maintained the big advantage throughout the second half.

Lake Mills (2-4) was led by Taylor Vanek’s 17 points.

North Union 45, Northwood-Kensett 25: A big second half sent the Warriors past the Vikings.

North Union out-scored Northwood-Kensett, 27-14 over the final 16 minutes to pull away for the victory.

Chloe Costello led the Vikings with nine points and six steals. Morgan Wallin had five points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.