Mohawk defense is key in win over Des Moines Roosevelt

Mason City girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen knows that the Mohawks need to do little things to remain competitive as a Class 4A team that largely plays a Class 5A schedule.

Those little things may not be the same one night in and night out.

On Tuesday, Mason City not only excelled on the defensive end against a quick Des Moines Roosevelt squad, the Mohawks got a solid scoring night from a somewhat unexpected source en route to a 66-52 win over the Roughriders.

“Roosevelt is fast, and they attack the basket well,” Klaahsen said. “We mixed up our zones and traps and played some pretty effective defense.”

The Mohawks trailed early, but the improved defensive effort helped limit Roosevelt to just 18 points in the second and third quarters.

The Mohawks offense struggled a bit against the quicker Roughriders, particularly in the first half.

The offense started to show signs of life in the third quarter and then erupted for 27 4th quarter points, including an 18-7 run over the first three minutes of the quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.

