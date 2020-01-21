Mohawk defense is key in win over Des Moines Roosevelt

Mason City girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen knows that the Mohawks need to do little things to remain competitive as a Class 4A team that largely plays a Class 5A schedule.
Those little things may not be the same one night in and night out.
On Tuesday, Mason City not only excelled on the defensive end against a quick Des Moines Roosevelt squad, the Mohawks got a solid scoring night from a somewhat unexpected source en route to a 66-52 win over the Roughriders.
“Roosevelt is fast, and they attack the basket well,” Klaahsen said. “We mixed up our zones and traps and played some pretty effective defense.”
The Mohawks trailed early, but the improved defensive effort helped limit Roosevelt to just 18 points in the second and third quarters.
The Mohawks offense struggled a bit against the quicker Roughriders, particularly in the first half.
The offense started to show signs of life in the third quarter and then erupted for 27 4th quarter points, including an 18-7 run over the first three minutes of the quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.
While Anna Deets was again crucial to the Mohawks offensive effort with 22 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, senior guard Sami Miller also came up big.
Miller, who averaged 5.3 points per contest entering the game, hit 5-of-7 three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter, to finish with a much-needed 15 points.
Jaeda Whitner, who struggled from the floor early, also found the range in the fourth quarter and finished with 16.
“We trust our kids to shoot the shots and knock them down,” Klaahsen said. “This was a positive win for us.”
Mason City, which picked up its third win in its past four outings, improved to 8-6 on the season.
The Mohawks face a stern road test on Friday when they travel to Southeast Polk to face a Rams team that has just one loss on the season.
The Mohawks return home on Monday to entertain Fort Dodge in a makeup contest.