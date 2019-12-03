The game started with a 3-pointer by Jaeda Whitner, followed quickly by a three from Anna Deets, complemented soon after with a three from Sami Miller. The Mohawks were off to a blazing quick 9-3 lead.
By the end of the quarter, Mason City had a 26-14, thanks to six 3-pointers.
In the second quarter, the Little Cyclones started to close the gap. After falling behind by 12 points, 31-19, Ames rattled off eight straight points to pull within four. The two teams then traded scores to end the half, as Whitner nailed another 3-pointer, and Ames' Caroline Waite scored a layup, and added a point on a free throw. At the half, Mason City had a 34-30 lead.
In the third quarter, Ames managed to get within three points, at 36-33. But eight straight points for the Mohawks, including consecutive deep shots from Whitner and Ali Rood, pushed the Mohawks lead to 11.
In the fourth, the Mohawks lead swelled to 72-53. Ames then scored 12 straight, to close the Mason City lead to 72-65, but it was too late. After two made free throws from Deets, the final buzzer sounded, and the Mohawks walked away with a 74-65 lead.
The win was especially sweet for head coach Curt Klaahsen, as Ames had beaten the Mohawks in each of the past five seasons.
"In the second half especially, I thought we were really efficient on offense," Klaahsen said. "We didn't force shots, and we took good shots, ... I'm really proud of the kids. They did a good job against a team that has beaten us five straight years. We'll take it."
With the win, the Mohawks improved to 4-0 on the season. Mason City will play again on Monday, against Clear Lake.
