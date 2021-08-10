IHSAA, IGHSAU approve 35-second shot clock starting in 2022

Ready or not, here it comes.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) approved a 35-second shot clock on Tuesday that will debut during the 2022-23 prep basketball season.
This follows an approval by the National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) in mid-May that allowed all 50 states to implement a 35-second shot clock starting in 2022-23.
Iowa becomes the ninth state to adopt a shot clock.
"This is something I've been lobbying for a number of years, probably for the last decade," Mason City head boys basketball coach Nicholas Trask said. "I think 35 seconds is a good amount of time. You could run multiple stuff."
Other states are creeping closer toward this new reality of high school hoops.
Nebraska had 25 of its Class A coaches meet to discuss putting in a shot clock. Twenty-three voted yes, two opposed. The next step is to send the proposal to the state's athletic classification review committee.
Just eight of the 50 states in the U.S. have been playing with a shot clock for some time.
"It is going to be good just for the speed of it," Clear Lake girls basketball coach Bart Smith said. "This decision was driven by the bigger schools. I think it really benefits them for the kids that specialize. It will allow for more situations in the game."
There will not be any special accommodations for the upcoming season to play games with a shot clock, meaning the 2021-22 season will be the last year with no shot clock.
It is required for all schools, regardless of classification, at the varsity level for both boys and girls. For the lower levels, there is no requirement, but it can be used.
"It's going to be a change, it's going to be a challenge in the short (term)," Newman Catholic AD Alex Bohl said. "With that being said, personally for me, it is going to bring more excitement to the game. Once we get used to it, we're going to see a positive reaction to it."
As the number of officials continues to decrease in the state and nationwide, could there be a situation where getting volunteers to run the shot clock could be a struggle?
Bohl dubbed the chances of finding that extra person right now as "50-50." Right now, he stated there's a consistent group of four-to-five people that are at the scorers table every home game.
He knows it will take some advanced planning to make sure there are no last minute changes and scrambling on his end to find someone.
"What are we going to need for equipment? What are we going to need for training? How easy is it going to be trained?" Bohl said. "We have to find that person who is willing to pay attention. It's going to be challenging, for sure."
Before it has even happened, Trask is already envisioning some rowdy parents, fans and coaches for when there is a problem with the shot clock either not resetting, starting late or another potential issue.
"It is going to have to be a learning curve," Trask said. "I just hope that everybody recognizes that this will be a tough thing to get going at first and there's going to be issues, but we all have to work together."
Trask and his staff have been tracking time of possessions and see the 35 seconds as a good measuring stick for teams that do play at a slower pace and want to hold onto the ball.
And for teams that play methodical, like the Mohawks, it creates another layer of needing to be quick with the ball and value each possession.
"You're still staying under 35 most of the time," Trask said. "We're running a lot of things and that's going to play a factor if our players get anxious. As long as we can teach the players to stay calm and keep executing.
"When the time does get short, we have to rely on a few basketball instincts."
There are plenty of positives that both Trask and Smith see. The obvious one is speeding the game up, but Smith sees both sides of the negative-positive coin.
"The element of strategy is totally eliminated," Smith said. "I just don't understand what's wrong with our game now. To watch the game, it's going to be much better for the fans."
Two other changes were made by the IHSAA and IGHSAU in its board briefs.
Track practice, originally slated for Feb. 28, has been pushed up a week to Feb. 21 that allows athletes an extra handful of days to train in preparation for the first day of competition on March 7.
In bowling, the largest 32 schools by the BED numbers will be in Class 3A, new this year, while the next 32 schools will fill up 2A and the rest will occupy 1A.
There will also be an individual state tournament for the first time starting this winter. At the state qualifying meet and state meet, it will be three individual games then the top eight will be in a bracket to determine the state champion.
For team state, it will have baker games (when multiple bowlers combine to bowl one game), then a bracket format for the state meet.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.