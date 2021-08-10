IHSAA, IGHSAU approve 35-second shot clock starting in 2022

There will not be any special accommodations for the upcoming season to play games with a shot clock, meaning the 2021-22 season will be the last year with no shot clock.

It is required for all schools, regardless of classification, at the varsity level for both boys and girls. For the lower levels, there is no requirement, but it can be used.

"It's going to be a change, it's going to be a challenge in the short (term)," Newman Catholic AD Alex Bohl said. "With that being said, personally for me, it is going to bring more excitement to the game. Once we get used to it, we're going to see a positive reaction to it."

As the number of officials continues to decrease in the state and nationwide, could there be a situation where getting volunteers to run the shot clock could be a struggle?

Bohl dubbed the chances of finding that extra person right now as "50-50." Right now, he stated there's a consistent group of four-to-five people that are at the scorers table every home game.

He knows it will take some advanced planning to make sure there are no last minute changes and scrambling on his end to find someone.