The West Hancock girls basketball team dominated Eagle Grove 78-20 on Friday to remain undefeated for the season.
The Eagles roared through the first half leading 53-8, but slowed down in the second half, being outscored in the fourth quarter 8-6.
West Hancock will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61, St. Edmond 25: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a victory against St. Edmond on the road Friday.
The Bulldogs dominated the Gaels 43-8 in first half, but St.Edmond nearly matched Hampton in points for the second half.
Senior Courtney Miller led in scoring with 16 points, followed by sophomores Lauren Meader and Avery Hanson, both scoring 10.
The team pulled down 30 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will play again Saturday at home against St. Ansgar.
Algona 65, Webster City 63: The Algona girls basketball team got its first win of the season with an overtime thriller at Webster City on Friday.
For the first half, both teams stayed neck and neck with Algona leading 24-23 going into halftime. In the second half, they traded lopsided quarters to end regulation at 57-57.
Algona will play Charles City at home on Saturday.
Osage 56, Central Springs 26: The Osage girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a win against Central Springs on Friday.
Osage will play at St. Ansgar on Saturday. Central Springs will play Belmond-Klemme at home on Saturday.
Newman Catholic 51, North Butler 37: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team got its first win of the season against North Butler on Friday.
Senior Kailah Thompson led the Knights with 20 points, with seniors Lauren Andrews and Lily Castle each scoring 10 points.
Junior Kealan Curley pulled down 10 of the Knights' 48 rebounds against the Bearcats.
Newman Catholic will play Bishop Garrigan on Saturday at home. North Butler will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday.
West Fork 66, Rockford 42: The West Fork girls basketball picked up its first win of the season against Rockford on Friday.
After trailing the Warriors 15-11 after the first quarter, the Warhawks outscored Rockford in each of the following quarters.
West Fork will play at Forest City on Saturday. Rockford will play at North Iowa on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Northwood-Kensett 27: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team lost its second straight game on Friday against Nashua-Plainfield.
Sophomore Carly Hengesteg led with seven points and six rebounds.
Northwood-Kensett will play West Fork at home of Tuesday.
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31: The Forest City girls basketball team won their second game of the season on Friday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Forest City will play West Fork on Saturday at home. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at West Hancock on Tuesday.
Lake Mills 62, Belmond-Klemme 49: The Lake Mills girls basketball team got its first win of the season against Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Senior Megan Groe led scoring with 21 points, shooting 10-16 from the field. Senior Kate Groe pulled down 10 of the Bulldogs 28 rebounds.
Lake Mills will play at Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday. Belmond-Klemme will play at Central Springs on Saturday.
Boys basketball
St. Edmond 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32: The Bulldogs are 1-1 this season after a loss to the Gaels on Friday in Fort Dodge.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play St. Ansgar at home on Saturday.
Osage 67, Central Springs 31: The Osage boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season after a victory against Central Springs on Friday.
Senior Jarett Scharper led Green Devils with 18 points while senior Jonah Bluhm scored 15. The team posted 40 rebounds.
Central Springs sophomore Angel Jose led the Panthers with 11 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Osage will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Saturday. Central Springs will play Belmond-Klemme at home on Saturday.
Newman Catholic 61, North Butler 46: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team got its first win of the season with a victory against North Butler on Friday.
Senior James Matthews scored 16 points, while seniors Jacob Nelson and Sammy Kratz both scored 13. The team posted 49 total rebounds.
North Butler freshman led the Bearcats with 15 points.
Newman Catholic will play Bishop Garrigan at home on Saturday. North Butler will play at Central Springs on Tuesday.
West Fork 83, Rockford 51: The West Fork boys basketball team improves to 2-0 on the season after beating Rockford on Friday on the road.
Junior Kayden Ames dominated the ball with a 30-point performance against the Warriors, shooting 11-16 from the field and made six three-pointers.
Rockford senior Matt Schubert shot 7-11 from the field for 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
West Fork will play Forest City on Saturday. Rockford will play North Iowa on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 71, Northwood-Kensett 70: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team lost in an overtime heart breaker on Friday against Nashua-Plainfield.
After matching or leading the Huskies in the first three quarters, the Vikings were outscored in the fourth and in overtime to lose within one point.
Junior Caden Roberts shot 9-15 from the field for 23 points and pulled down 10 of the Vikings 30 rebounds.
Northwood-Kensett will play West Fork at home on Tuesday.
Forest City 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61: The Forest City boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
After trailing the Cardinals 38-32 at halftime, the Indians led scoring in the third and fourth quarters to win by five points.
Junior Noah Miller led with 26 points, shooting 8-14 from the field.
The Cardinals dominated the boards, pulling down 39 rebounds against the Indians 27.
Forest City will play West Fork at home on Saturday. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Osage on Saturday.
Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 35: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season against Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Lake Mills will play at Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday. Belmond-Klemme will play at Central Springs on Saturday.
North Union 63, North Iowa 58: The North Iowa boys basketball team lost its second straight game on Friday against North Union.
The Bison will play at Rockford on Tuesday.
West Hancock 73, Eagle Grove 46: The West Hancock boys basketball team got its first win of the season against Eagle Grove on Friday.
Junior Cayson Barnes led with 20 points, shooting 8-14 from the field.
The Eagles grabbed 46 rebounds and hit nine three pointers against Eagle Grove.
West Hancock will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Tuesday.
Waterloo Christian 44, Riceville 37: The Riceville boys basketball team is 0-2 this season after a loss to Waterloo Christian on Friday.
Riceville will play at Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Charles City: The Charles City girls wrestling team competed in Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcolm Girls Tournament on Friday.
Charles City's Lilly Luft, Kiki Connell, Allie Cross and Toni Maloy each won all three of their rounds.
Forest City: The Forest City wrestling team competed in the Humbodlt Joe Fitch Invitational on Friday.
Kellen Moore won his three rounds at 120 pounds by decision, fall and a major decision.
Kristian Gunderson won his three rounds at 160 pounds by fall, medical forfeit and fall.
Reese Moore won his three rounds at 182 pounds by two falls and a medical forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.