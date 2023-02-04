West Fork girls’ basketball player Emma Martinek became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points Friday. She crossed the 1,000-point threshold during the third quarter of the Warhawks’ 65-28 win over the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies.

Martinek hit a jumper with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter to put her career total at 1,001 points. Martinek’s effort helped West Fork improve to 20-0 on the season.

New Hampton 74, Charles City 33: The Comets were competitive with the Chickasaws during the first quarter of the game. Charles City trailed, 21-18, at the end of the frame.

In the ensuing three periods, however, Charles City scored a combined 15 points. New Hampton racked up 53 points during that stretch to pick up a 41-point victory.

Clear Lake 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 29: The Lions picked up another home victory to extend their winning streak to 15 games. Clear Lake (17-2 overall, 12-0 conference) still sits atop the North Central Conference standings.

Second-place Algona (13-6, 10-2) is two games behind Clear Lake in the NCC.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 22: The Bulldogs were tied with the Cowgirls at the end of the first quarter, 5-5. In the ensuing three periods, however, HDC was outscored, 33-17.

The Bulldogs’ home loss dropped their record to 4-16 overall and 3-8 in league play. HDC is in sixth in the NCC standings.

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24: A double-double from senior Claudia Aschenbrenner pushed the Green Devils past the Vikings. Aschenbrenner registered 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Her teammates, Brooklyn Halbach and Kaitlyn Olson, also scored in double figures, putting up 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Saint Ansgar 68, Newman Catholic 31: Senior Maddie Hillman’s impressive performance helped the Saints pick up a blowout victory over the Knights at home Friday evening. Hillman recorded an 18-point, 17-rebound, 10-block triple-double.

Hillman was one of four Saints to score in double figures. Juniors Aspen Falk and Kinsey Anderson dropped 10 and 12 points, respectively. Senior Addison Tabbert also contributed 14 points to the Saints’ total.

North Butler 50, Rockford 31: The Warriors dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-14 in conference play with a loss to the Bearcats Friday. Rockford is in ninth place in the TIC East standings.

The Warriors’ leading scorer was Loren Fierova, who finished the game with nine points and five rebounds.

North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40: The Cardinals challenged the 10th-ranked Warriors at home on Friday. A 12-point, 15-rebound double-double from Great Gouge kept GHV in the game late in the second half.

The Cardinals outscored the Warriors, 10-2, in the third period to cut a 14-point halftime deficit to six heading into the fourth quarter. GHV could not, however, gain any ground on North Union in the fourth period, ultimately losing by six.

Bishop Garrigan 86, West Hancock 30: The No. 1 Golden Bears breezed by the Eagles at home Friday. No. 1 Bishop Garrigan benefitted from the stellar performance of Audi Crooks, who registered a 50-point, 24-rebound double-double.

Golden Bear junior Abbie Capesius also had a double-double. She racked up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

High School boys’ basketball

West Fork 53, Nashua-Plainfield 41: A double-double from junior Sage Suntken helped the Wahawks improve to 15-3 overall and 14-1 in conference play. Suntken had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Counting Suntken, West Fork had three players score in double figures. Juniors Cayde Eberling and Gavin Cronk contributed 18 and 14 points to the Warhawks’ total, respectively.

Charles City 62, New Hampton 52: The Comets went back-and-forth with the Chickasaws on the road Friday. Charles City led, 28-23, at halftime. The Comets expanded their lead to 19 points by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, however, New Hampton did make a 22-13 run to cut the deficit to 10 points by the time the final buzzer sounded.

BCLUW 66, Riceville 55: The Comets improved their record to 6-13 overall and 5-7 in Iowa Star Conference play with a win over the Wildcats. BCLUW is now fourth in the Iowa Star South Division standings.

The Wildcats (3-18, 0-10) are still in seventh in the Iowa Star North Division standings.

Clear Lake 79, Iowa Falls-Alden 35: The second-ranked Lions took care of the Cadets at home Friday night, improving their record to 15-1 overall and 9-1 in North Central Conference play. Clear Lake has won its last seven games and sits atop league standings.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44: The Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the Cowboys. HDC (5-12, 3-7) is now sixth in the NCC.

The Bulldogs were led by junior Scott Harr, who posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Harr scored eight of his points from the free-throw line.

Three other Bulldogs scored in double figures. Seniors Tommy Birsdell and Will Sackville dropped 11 and 13 points, respectively. Junior Gavin Meader also contributed 11 points.

Osage 66, Northwood-Kensett 55: Friday’s game between the Vikings and Green Devils featured six double-digit scorers. Osage and Northwood-Kensett each had three players drop more than 10 points.

The game’s leading scorer was Osage’s Madden Uhlenhopp, who put up 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Sophomore Kooper Julseth was the Vikings’ leading scorer with 20 points.

Each team also had at least one player with a double-double. Northwood-Kensett’s Colby Eskildsen put up 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Osage’s Drew Tusler had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Newman Catholic 74, Saint Ansgar 51: The Knights improved to 16-2 overall and 13-2 in Top of Iowa Conference play with their win over the Saints. Newman Catholic remains in second place in the TIC East standings.

Saint Ansgar had two players score in double figures Friday. Juniors Hunter Hillman and Tyke Remster put up 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Lake Mills 70, Forest City 33: The Bulldogs kept their perfect record intact with a 37-point win over the Indians. Lake Mills (19-0, 15-0) has already clinched a first-place finish in the TIC West.

Junior Lance Helming was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer against the Indians, dropping 21 points. Sophomore Aiden Stensrud also scored in double figures, racking up a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.

North Butler 71, Rockford 39: The Warriors had two players score in double figures in their loss to the Bearcats. Senior Adam Wyborny and junior Marshawn Taylor dropped 13 points apiece.

Rockford (0-19, 0-14) is still in ninth place in the TIC East standings.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Union 56: Drew Britson fell just shy of a double-double during the Cardinals win over the Warrions. The senior scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Britson was one of four Cardinals to score in double figures Friday. Juniors Aiden Hawe and Lane Gayken had 16 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Braden Boehnke also contributed 10 points to GHV’s total.

West Hancock 87, Bishop Garrigan 84: The Eagles took down the Golden Bears in double overtime Friday evening.

West Hancock trailed by four points at halftime. In the third quarter, however, the Eagles outscored the Golden Bears, 25-18, to take a 3-point lead into the fourth period.

West Hancock’s advantage wasn’t enough as Bishop Garrigan evened the game at the end of regulation. The Eagles ultimately picked up a victory by outsourcing the Golden Bears, 87-84, in the second overtime period.

High school boys’ bowling

Charles City 2522, North Iowa 2196: Jayden Lopez led the Comets to victory over the Bison Friday. The freshman knocked down 395 total pins. His best one-game score was 211.

The Comets are now 6-4 on the season and in fifth place in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Charles City has won each of its last three dual meets.

High school girls’ bowling

Charles City 2525, North Iowa 2119: Sophomore Isabell Crawford pushed the Comets past the Bison, totaling 433 pins. Her best one-game score was 242.

Senior Imigin McHenry contributed 405 pins to the Comets’ total. Her single-game high was 233 pins.

Charles City is now 7-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Comets are third in the five-team NEIC standings.

North Iowa Bulls

The North Iowa Bulls lost to the Austin Bruins, 6-5, at Mason City Arena Friday night. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied, 5-5. The Bruins outshot the Bulls, 3-2, in a shootout to win the game.

North Iowa goalkeeper Mitch Day played the entire game and racked up 35 saves — including six in overtime and two in the shootout.

The Bulls will play the Bruins in each of their next three games.