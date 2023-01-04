High School Roundup: West Fork boys rally past North Butler

West Fork needed a big fourth quarter to rally past North Butler, 60-54, Tuesday in Top of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball action in Greene.

The Warhawks fell behind early and trailed 29-24 at half and still trailed by four after three quarters, 40-36, before out-scoring the Bearcats, 24-14, in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Four different West Fork players scored in double figures led by Sage Suntken who had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Gavin Cronk added 14, Cayde Eberling 13 and Edison Maske 12.

The Warhawks improved to 5-0.

Osage 87, Rockford 51: Madden Uhlenhopp had 20 points, including six 3-pointers as the Green Devils improved to 4-2.

Max Knudsen added 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Quinn Street had 12 points and Carson Nasstrom 13.

Landon Arends also grabbed nine rebounds, while Street had four assists and two steals.

Girls’ basketball

Osage 67, Rockford 19: Rylie Tabbert had 19 points and Claudia Aschenbrenner 12 as the Green Devils improved to 7-1.

Tabbert also had seven assists nd five steals. Jacey Johnston and Samantha Brandau each had three blocks.

Camden Kuhlemeier had eight points and four rebounds to lead the Warriors.

Boys swimming

Riverhawks fall to Ames: Anders Bookmeyer took third in the 200 individual medley and Brody Lee was third in the 100 breaststroke to pace Mason City in a 135-34 loss to the Little Cyclones Tuesday.

The Riverhawks return to action Thursday at home before competing in Austin, Minnesota on Saturday.