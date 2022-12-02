High School Roundup: Riverhawks split pair of Iowa Alliance duals

DES MOINES – Mason City split a pair of Iowa Alliance Conference duals Thursday in Des Moines.

The Riverhawks downed Des Moines North-Hoover (58-22), before dropping a decision against Des Moines East (54-27).

Against East, Kale DiMaro pinned Devin Audsley in 1:16 at 106, and Mason City the Riverhawks also got pins from Kevin Carney at 138 Ethan Olsen at 152, and Hale Rhodes won an 8-7 decision over Daniel Zoeh at 160.

Rhodes rallied from a 5-1 deficit after two periods to win. He scored three takedowns in the final period to win.

In the win over North-Hoover, there were only three contested matches. Rhodes won one of those matches, a 13-3 major decision over Dein Gaye at 160.

Osage goes 3-0: The Green Devils outscored their three opponents – North Butler-Clarksville, North Union and Northwood-Kensett – 243-12 in scoring three wins.

Osage recorded 22 pin on the night.

In the top match of the night at 132 between a pair of returning state medalists, Anders Kittleson scored a 4-1 in over North Butler-Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes, 4-1.

Kittleson was fourth in 2A at 132 last year, while Arjes was fifth at 126 in 1A.

Blake Fox at 120 had three pins for the Green Devils, while Max Gast had two pins and a major at 160.

Barrett Muller (220), Mac Muller (285), Ty Voight (126), Tucker Stangel (145), Nicholas Fox (170) and Kittleson all had two falls.

Newman goes 1-2 in duals: The Knights topped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (31-30), while losing to Lake Mills (48-28) and Nashua-Plainfield (75-3).

Logan Lursen registered a pair of pins at 220 to highlight Newman’s night.

Against GHV, Kael Hanig at 285 had a pin, and Alex Bosch had a major decision at 132. In the Lake Mills dual, Gabe Lewerke had a pin a 145, and Liam Stockberger had a major decision at 120.

Peter Miller scored a pair of wins at 138.

Girls’ wrestling

Phillips to Finals: Mason City’s Layla Phillips advanced to the 105-pound final at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Friday morning at Xtreme Arena in Coralville with a pin of Bettendorf’s Illesia Carter.

Phllips will faced Liberty (Mo.) Sandy Breeden in championship match which took place after deadline Friday.

Riverhawk teammate Lila Sheehan finished seventh at 110. She pinned Taylor Casey of Huntley, Illinois in the seventh-place match. Kyleigh James took ninth at 145.

In the 135-pound final, Lilly Luft reached the final where she faced Omaha West’s Zoey Barber. In the 140 final, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kiara Djoumessi and the Comet’s Elizabeth Oleson were in the finals.

Another Charles City wrestled made the finals in Destiny Kolheim who was slated to take on Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley (Minn.) in the 155 championship match.

Charles City’s Kylie Blunt took seventh at 130 by pinning Ankeny’s Emma Daggett. Comet Leah Stewart finished in the top eight at 190.

Boy’ basketball

Newman Catholic 76, Bishop Garrigan 58: Four different players scored in double figures as the Knights used a huge second half to down the Golden Bears.

Newman broke away from a 30-30 halftime tie by outscoring Garrigan 46-28 over the final 16 minutes of play.

Doug Taylor led all scorers with 27 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knights also saw Max Burt score 17 points and dish out 12 assists, while Trev Hickey and Cal McGuire scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Additionally, Noah Hamilton pulled down 10 rebounds and had five steals.

Newman shot 55 percent from the field making 31 of 56 of their field goal attempts.

Mason City 62, New Hampton 57: A 21-point second quarter propelled the Riverhawks to a 11-point halftime lead and Mason City was able to fend off a fourth-quarter Chickasaw comeback.

Clear Lake 69, Charles City 64: After a losing an eight-point fourth-quarter lead, the Lions outlasted the Comets in two overtimes for a five-point victory.

Girls’ basketball

Garrigan 85, Newman Catholic 18: The top-ranked (1A) Bears raced out to a 33-1 lead after one quarter against the Knights.

Newman dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

Osage 40, Riceville 37: The Green Devils overcame a nine-point first quarter deficit to top the Wildcats in a non-conference game.

Boys’ swimming

Des Moines Roosevelt 136, Mason City 34: The Riverhawks posted several solid swims Thursday.

Sophomore Anders Bookmeyer was second in the 500 free in 5 minutes 38.92 seconds. Senior Daniel Schwarz was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.11).

Bookmeyer was also third in the 200 free, and freshman Michael Johnson was third in the 100 fly.

Mason City returns to the pool on Dec. 8 at Ames.