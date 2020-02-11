High school roundup: Osage boys defeat West Fork for share of conference title

The Osage boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 74-72 nail-biter in overtime on the road Monday night.
After trading the lead throughout the first three quarters, the score was tied at 64 at the end of regulation. The Green Devils outscored the Warhawks 10-8 in the extra frame for the OT victory.
The win means a split title for the Top of Iowa Conference East between Osage and West Fork, with both ending their regular seasons at 19-2.
Senior Thor Maakestad led the Green Devils with 21 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots from the field, and pulling down eight rebounds.
West Fork junior Kayden Ames led the Warhawks with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Osage will play a regional game on Saturday at a place to be determined. West Fork will play a regional game against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Osage 59, West Fork 25: The Osage girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a win on the road, finishing at 19-2 for the season.
The Green Devils came out swinging in the first quarter, outscoring the Warhawks 25-3. From there, Osage built on its lead and never relented to win by 34 points.
Junior Makenzie Fessler led the Warhawks with seven points.
Osage will play in a regional game on Tuesday at a place to be determined. West Fork will play a regional game at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 43: The Central Springs girls basketball team ends its regular season with a win at home on Monday.
Leading by only two points after the first quarter, the Panthers widened the gap in the next two frames and maintained a healthy lead for the win.
Senior Clara Davidson led the Vikings with 17 points, hitting five shots from beyond the arc.
Central Springs will play a regional game at Lake Mills on Saturday. Northwood-Kensett will play a regional game at Newman Catholic on Thursday.
St. Ansgar 60, Rockford 18: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team ended its season with a six-game win streak Monday on the road.
The Saints kept the Warriors' at bay throughout the game, keeping scoring in the single digits in each quarter while building its own 42-point lead for the win.
Junior Hali Anderson led scoring with 14 points, followed by juniors Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart, both with 12 points. Hackbart also pulled down 12 rebounds.
St. Ansgar will play a regional game at Rockford or Janesville on Saturday. Rockford will play a regional game at Janesville on Thursday.
Newman Catholic 56, West Bend-Mallard 36: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team ended its season at 12-9 after a home win on Monday.
The Knights established a lead early and built up a 20-point victory to finish their regular season.
Leading the Knights were junior Kealan Curley and sophomore Emma Weiner, both scoring 14 points.
Newman Catholic will play a regional game at Northwood-Kensett on Thursday.
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41: The Forest City girls basketball team finished its regular season at 13-7 after a road win on Monday.
After leading by two points in the first quarter, the Indians went on a tear, outscoring the Broncos 23-8 to finish the half. The Indians lost ground to start the second half, but ended the game with a 17-7 final frame to claim the victory.
Leading the Indians was sophomore Shae Dillavou with 19 points, hitting 9 of 12 from the field. Junior Kaylee Miller followed with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Forest City will play Humboldt at home Saturday in a regional match-up. Belmond-Klemme will play Eagle Grove at home on Saturday.
North Union 65, Lake Mills 48: The Lake Mills girls basketball team ended its regular season with a loss on the road Monday.
The Bulldogs offense was silenced in the first quarter, trailing the Warriors by 18 early on. While outscoring the Warriors in each of the last two quarters, the Bulldogs could not bridge the gap.
Leading Lake Mills was senior Megan Groe, who hit 7 of 11 shots from the field.
Lake Mills will play a regional game against Central Springs on Saturday in Manly.
Bishop Garrigan 91, North Iowa 41: The Golden Bears end their regular season at 20-1 after a dominant win on the road Monday.
The Golden Bears handled the Bison on defense while the offense put up impressive numbers in each quarter, building up to its 50-point victory.
Leading the Bishop Garrigan offense was freshman Audi Crooks with 20 points. She hit 9 of 12 shots from the field.
Bishop Garrigan will play a regional game at Northwood-Kensett of Newman Catholic on Tuesday. North Iowa will play a regional game against AGWSR on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Bishop Garrigan 102, North Iowa 64: The Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team posted a massive offensive performance on Monday.
Stats were unavailable for both teams on Tuesday afternoon.
Bishop Garrigan will play Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 102, North Union 36: The Lake Mills basketball team walloped North Union on Monday night, beating the Warriors by a 102-36 score.
Senior Chett Helming led the way for the Bulldogs with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Junior Caleb Bacon and Dashawn Linnen also had big performances, with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs offense exploded in the first quarter, outscoring North Union 30-9. By halftime, Lake Mills had opened up a 58-20 lead. The Bulldogs never scored fewer than 22 points in any quarter.
Lake Mills will play again on Friday, at Newman Catholic.
Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 45: The Forest City boys basketball scored a 20-point victory over Belmond-Klemme on Monday night, as the Indians beat the Broncos 65-45.
Four players finished in double-digit scoring for the Indians, with junior Noah Miller leading the way with 19 points. Senior Riley Helgeson finished with a double-double, contributing 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Central Springs 46, Northwood-Kensett 40: The Central Springs boys basketball team beat Northwood-Kensett on Monday night by six points, as 13 points in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Vikings to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.
Sophomore Jose Angel had a team-high 16 points for the Panthers, and also collected a team-high seven rebounds. Central Springs improved to 3-19 with the loss, while Northwood-Kensett fell to 2-18.
St. Ansgar 62, Rockford 57: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team scored a five-point victory over Rockford on Monday, as the Saints took down the Warriors, 62-57.
The Saints took control of the game with a 25-point second quarter.
Junior Ryan Cole finished with a team-high 21 points for the Saints, while senior Jack Sievert had 15, to go along with eight rebounds.
For the Warriors, senior Matt Schubert led with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.