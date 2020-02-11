High school roundup: Osage boys defeat West Fork for share of conference title

The Osage boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 74-72 nail-biter in overtime on the road Monday night.

After trading the lead throughout the first three quarters, the score was tied at 64 at the end of regulation. The Green Devils outscored the Warhawks 10-8 in the extra frame for the OT victory.

The win means a split title for the Top of Iowa Conference East between Osage and West Fork, with both ending their regular seasons at 19-2.

Senior Thor Maakestad led the Green Devils with 21 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots from the field, and pulling down eight rebounds.

West Fork junior Kayden Ames led the Warhawks with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Osage will play a regional game on Saturday at a place to be determined. West Fork will play a regional game against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Osage 59, West Fork 25: The Osage girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a win on the road, finishing at 19-2 for the season.