High school roundup: Newman Catholic boys, girls down Central Springs

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team improved to 11-8 after a 46-36 win Tuesday on the road.
The Knights' defense was key early, keeping the Panthers scoreless in the first frame and led 24-8 at halftime. The Panthers owned the second half, outscoring the Knights 32-21, but were unable to bridge the gap set in the first half.
Newman Catholic senior Kailah Thompson scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Lily Castle scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards.
Newman Catholic will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday. Rockford will play New Hampton at home on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Newman Catholic 61, Rockford 35: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team is 9-9 for the season after a 61-35 win over Rockford on the road Tuesday.
The Knights jumped out early for an eight-point lead in the first frame, and built on their lead until the fourth quarter, where each team was scoreless.
Central Springs sophomore Angel Jose led the Panthers with 14 points, hitting 6-10 from the field.
Newman Catholic will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday. Central Springs will play New Hampton at home on Thursday.
Dowling Catholic 91, Mason City 42: The Mason City boys basketball team was handed its 10th loss of the season Tuesday on the road.
The Maroons jumped ahead early against the Mohawks, leading 47-15 at the half.
Senior Jeffrey Skogen led the Mohawks with 12 points, followed by sophomore Corey Miner with eight points.
Mason City will play at Marshalltown on Saturday.
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team was handed its fifth-straight loss Tuesday on the road.
Tied at 25 at the half, the Cadets took a four-point lead in the third quarter against the Bulldogs and held on to that lead for the win.
Junior Jordan Severs led the Bulldogs with 14 points, hitting 6-14 from the field. Senior Wyatt Sutter followed with 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Algona at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 42, Northwood-Kensett 36: The Saints tallied their ninth win of the season Tuesday at home.
Tied at nine after the first quarter, the Saints began to pull ahead in the second quarter. The Vikings inched closer in the next two frames, but were unable to bridge the deficit.
Junior Cade Hengesteg led the Vikings with 11 points, hitting 5-11 from the field.
St. Ansgar will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Belmond-Klemme on Thursday.
West Fork 58, North Butler 22: The West Fork boys basketball team won its ninth-straight game on Tuesday, improving to 18-1 for the season.
The Bearcats kept the game within four points in the first quarter, but the Warhawks came out swinging in the second quarter, where they outscored North Butler 20-1. They continued to dominate in the third quarter to build their 36-point victory.
Junior Kayden Ames led the charge with 14 points for the Warhakwks, hitting 6-11 from the field. Sophomore Jakob Washington and junior Cail Weaver both followed with 11 points.
West Fork will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play at Rockford on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 51: The Golden Bears are 15-2 for the season after a win Tuesday at home.
The Indians had a two-point lead after three quarters, but the Golden Bears rode a 19-10 fourth to take the lead and the win.
Senior Cade Winkel posted 25 points, including eight points from the free throw line.
Forest City junior Noah Miller led the Indians with 22 points, hitting 7-15 from the field, including three from behind the arc.
Bishop Garrigan will play at West Hancock on Friday. Forest City will play at Lake Mills on Friday.
West Hancock 65, Belmond-Klemme 42: The West Hancock boys basketball team improves to 12-9 after a win Tuesday on the road.
The Eagles got to a slow start offensively, trailing by three points after the first frame. The Eagles jump started in the second, outscoring the Broncos 24-5 in the second frame and building their 23-point victory from there.
Junior Cayson Barnes led the Eagles with 15 points, sinking five from beyond the three-point line.
Junior Kaleb Carlson led the Broncos with 16 points, hitting 7-11 from the field.
West Hancock will finish its regular season Friday against Bishop Garrigan at home. Belmond-Klemme will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Thursday.
Lake Mills 86, North Iowa 50: The Lake Mills boys basketball team claimed its 15th-straight win Tuesday at home.
The Bulldogs led 62-43 after three quarters, then really hit the gas as they outscored the Bison 24-7 to finish out the rout.
Junior Dashawn Linnen put up an impressive 26-point performance, followed closely by senior Chett Helming with 22 points. Junior Caleb Bacon dominated the boards with 15 rebounds.
Lake Mills will play Forest City at home on Friday. North Iowa will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday.
Riceville 61, Dunkerton 44: The Riceville boys basketball team claimed its fifth win of the season Tuesday at home.
The Wildcats trailed by two points after the first quarter, but came back to lead in each quarter after.
Riceville will play at Rockford on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Dowling Catholic 79, Mason City 38: The Mason City girls basketball team fell to .500 for the season after a loss on the road on Tuesday.
The Maroons made their presence known early, outscoring the Mohawks 53-17 in the first half.
Mason City will play at Marshalltown on Saturday.
Algona 48, Clear Lake 45: The Algona girls basketball team improves to 11-7 for the season after a win at home on Tuesday.
After tying the score in the third quarter, Clear Lake fell behind in the fourth to claim its first loss in a month.
Algona will play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday. Clear Lake will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Thursday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Iowa Falls-Alden 27: The Bulldogs improve to 16-2 with a solid offensive performance on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs bit early, leading the Cadets 11-4 after the first quarter. They continued to build their lead each quarter, finally wining by 24 points.
Sophomore Lauren Meader led scoring with 13 points, hitting 6-14 from the field. Sophomore Avery Hanson pulled down nine rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Algona at home on Friday.
Osage 84, Rockford 18: The Osage girls basketball team improves to 16-2 for the year with a rout on the road on Tuesday.
The Osage offense was relentless, scoring 29 points in each of the first two quarters, while the defense allowed only seven first-half points for the Warriors.
Senior Sidney Brandau led the way for the Green Devils, hitting 9-14 from the field. Junior Dani Johnson followed with 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and grabbing seven rebounds. Senior Mia Knudson also hit four from beyond the arc.
Osage will play at Northwood-Kensett on Friday. Rockford will play Riceville at home on Thursday.
St. Ansgar 65, Northwood-Kensett 30: The Saints won their fourth-straight game on Tuesday at home.
The Saints set the tone early, keeping the Vikings scoreless and jumping to a 17-point lead.
Senior Lindsey Davidson led the Vikings with seven points, followed by junior Olivia Stilley with five points.
St. Ansgar will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Belmond-Klemme on Thursday.
West Fork 56, North Butler 40: The West Fork girls basketball team claimed its ninth win of the year on the road on Tuesday.
The Bearcats were able to stay within three points in the first half, but the Warhawk offense took control of the floor in the second half.
Leading the way was senior Emily Caspers with 20 points, who also pulled down 16 of the Warhawks' 38 total rebounds.
West Fork will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play at Rockford on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 79, Forest City 56: The Golden Bears claimed their eighth-straight win on Tuesday at home.
The Golden Bears led after the first quarter, but the Indians came back to tie the game at 36 going into halftime. In the third quarter, however, the Indians' offense fell nearly silent as they were outscored 21-7 in the third quarter and never recovered.
Leading the Golden Bears was freshman Molly Joyce, who dominated with 31 points. Joyce hit 11-22 from the field and nailed 8-10 from the free throw line. Freshman Audi Crooks posted a 28-point performance and pulled down 17 rebounds.
Bishop Garrigan will play at West Hancock on Friday. Forest City will play at Lake Mills Friday.
West Hancock 61, Belmond-Klemme 31: The West Hancock girls basketball team rode another dominate offensive performance Tuesday to remain undefeated for the season.
The tone was set early as the Eagles jumped to an 18-points lead after the first quarter. The West Hancock defense did its part keeping scoring to five points or less in the first three quarters for the Broncos. Sophomore Kennedy Kelly kept pressure of the Broncos while tallying nine steals.
Junior Rachel Leerar led scoring, hitting 10-16 from the field for 24 points. Senior Amanda Chizek pulled down 10 rebounds.
Belmond-Klemme senior Haley Beminio led the Broncos with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
West Hancock will play finish up the regular season at home against Bishop Garrigan on Friday. Belmond-Klemme will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 56, North Iowa 29: The Lake Mills girls basketball team claimed its eighth win of the year Tuesday at home.
The Bulldogs slowly built their lead, outscoring the Bison in each quarter to win by 27 points.
Senior Jessa Gasteiger led the Bulldogs with 21 points, hitting 8-18 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Lake Mills will play Forest City at home on Friday. North Iowa will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday.
Crestwood 72, Charles City 51: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its 13th loss of the season on Tuesday.
The Comets trailed early, down 23-9 after the first quarter. The Comets gained back some ground in the fourth quarter, scoring 16-4 against the Cadets, but were unable to close the deficit.
Charles City will play at Waukon on Friday.
Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32: The Riceville girls basketball team won its 11th game on Tuesday with a nail-biter at home.
The Wildcats had built a 23-12 lead after the first half, but the Raiders outscored Riceville in the last two frames. The Wildcats held onto a slim one point lead to claim the win.
Riceville will play at Rockford on Thursday.
Wrestling
West Hancock wins two in quad
The West Hancock wrestling team walked away with a pair of victories in a quad on Tuesday night, as the Eagles beat South Hamilton and Manson Northwest Webster, but fell short of a sweep by losing to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
In the first match, the Eagles fell to the Cowboys by a score of 48-31. West Hancock managed six victories in the match, including 220-pound Tanner Hagen, who won by fall at 1:00, and 285-pound Chandler Redenius, who won by a 1-0 decision.
In the second match, the Eagles crushed South Hamilton, 67-6. West Hancock won every contested match, but missed out on a shutout only because of a forfeit win by South Hamilton’s Kaelen Miller at 138 pounds.
In the third and final match of the night, West Hancock beat Manson Northwest Webster 43-28. The Eagles were victorious in nine of 14 matches. Justin Ausborn, Cole Kelly, Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Chandler Redenius won five straight matches, and clinched the win for the Eagles.