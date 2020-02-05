High school roundup: Newman Catholic boys, girls down Central Springs

Lake Mills will play Forest City at home on Friday. North Iowa will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday.

Crestwood 72, Charles City 51: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its 13th loss of the season on Tuesday.

The Comets trailed early, down 23-9 after the first quarter. The Comets gained back some ground in the fourth quarter, scoring 16-4 against the Cadets, but were unable to close the deficit.

Charles City will play at Waukon on Friday.

Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32: The Riceville girls basketball team won its 11th game on Tuesday with a nail-biter at home.

The Wildcats had built a 23-12 lead after the first half, but the Raiders outscored Riceville in the last two frames. The Wildcats held onto a slim one point lead to claim the win.

Riceville will play at Rockford on Thursday.

Wrestling

West Hancock wins two in quad

The West Hancock wrestling team walked away with a pair of victories in a quad on Tuesday night, as the Eagles beat South Hamilton and Manson Northwest Webster, but fell short of a sweep by losing to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.