High School Roundup: Newman boys improve to 6-0

Mason City Newman improved to 6-0 with a 71-47 victory over Northwood-Kensett Monday night.

Douglas Taylor had 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Noah Hamilton chipped in 22 points and 13 rebounds. Max Burt had eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Taylor, Toby Kesten and Hamilton all had three steals, while Hamilton blocked four shots.

Three different Northwood-Kensett players reached double figures led by Colby Eskildsen’s 13. Carter Anderson added 12, and Evan Lorenzen had 10.

Kooper Julseth had six steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Crestwood 71, Forest City 54: The Indians kept pace with the Cadets for much of the first half before Crestwood pulled away in the second half.

Carson Hall led Forest City with 13 points, while Carson Strukel added 12. Tommy Miller had seven points and seven assists for the Indians, additionally.