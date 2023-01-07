High School Roundup: Moore wins at own invite; DiMarco takes Mendenhall title

FOREST CITY – Nathan Lopez of Charles City, Christian Dunning of Clear Lake and Kellen Moore of Forest City all claimed individual titles Saturday at the Forest City Invitational.

Algona with four champions won the team title with 242 points, while Clear Lake was third with 168.5.

Lopez pinned Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg in 3 minutes and 44 seconds to win at 145.

Dunning pinned Algona’s Ian Fehr in 2:50 to win at 152, and in a battle of returning state placewinners, Moore edged Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown, 4-1, to win at 170.

Clear Lake had four wrestlers take second – Max Currier at 132, Aiden Hippen at 138, Dylan Evenson at 220 and Aaron Richtsmeier at 285.

Charles City’s Carter Haberkorn was second at 106 as was Trevor Peterson at 195.

Forest City’s other top finishers were Deegan Moore, third at 106 and Colby Krutsinger third at 220.

DiMarco wins at Mendenhall: Mason City’s Kyle DiMarco won the 106-pound title at the Jack Mendenhall Ames Invitational Saturday.

DiMarco scored nine seconds into the first period and finished with a takedown in the third to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Dylan Munson, 6-2.

High School Hockey

Mohawks fall to Saints: Mason City could not hold onto a 1-0 lead as the Dubuque Fighting Saints rallied to win a Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday, 3-1, at the Mystique Ice Arena in Dubuque.

Dominic Despenas scored with 3:18 left in the first period on an assist from Dylan Bieber to give Mason City an early lead, but the Mohawks could not put another shot past Jack Leverton who finished with 35 saves.

Dubuque scored twice in the second to take the lead as Tyler White and Cody Sweeney scored, with Sweeney’s goal with 3:16 left in the period proving to be the game winner.

Chandler Radcliffe made 36 saves for the Mohawks.

Mason City and Dubuque play again Sunday morning.

Boys’ basketball

Waterloo West 52, Charles City 40: The Comets pushed the Wahawks (8-1) for four quarters but could not catch up in the end.

Chase Low led Charles City with 15, while Wiley finished with 11.

According to head coach Ben Kapperich, Charles City was successful Friday against Waukon and said the exhaustion of back-to-back road games took its toll on the Comets as they ultimately failed to execute on the court.

“We were at Waukon and I thought our energy and our effort was really good at Waukon. It’s always tough to play back-to-back away games, but that’s no excuse,” Kapperich said. “We just got away from the way we wanted to play – we dug ourselves a hole in the first half and just couldn’t recover in the second half.”