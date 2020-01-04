High school roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Waukee

The Mason City girls basketball team is 5-4 on the season after a 73-54 loss on Friday on the road at Waukee.
Mason City led the Warriors by two points at the end of the third quarter, but Waukee came back with a 26-5 performance to edge out the Mohawks.
Senior Anna Deets led the Mohawks with 21 points, followed by 13 points from Jaeda Whitner and eight from Ali Rood.
Mason City will play Johnston at home on Tuesday.
The Mason City boys basketball team was handed its fifth-straight loss on Friday.
The Mohawks were outscored 56-21 in the first half, but their more evenly matched performance in the second half was not enough to close the deficit, losing 92-50.
Sophomore Corey Miner led scoring with 15 points, followed by Avery Mellman with 12 points.
Girls basketball
West Hancock 62, Newman Catholic 23: The West Hancock girls basketball team maintains its perfect season status with a win at home on Friday.
Bolstered by a combined score of 31 points from starters Rachel Leerar and Amanda Chizek, the Eagles improve to 9-0 for the season. The pair also grabbed a combined 18 of the team's 37 total rebounds.
Newman Catholic starters Lily Castle and Kealan Curley each had six points for the Knights.
West Hancock will play at Manson-NW Webster on Saturday. Newman Catholic will play Central Springs at home on Tuesday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 22: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team is 8-0 for the season after a win on the road on Friday.
The Bulldogs' defense set the tone early, keeping the Cadets scoreless in the first quarter.
Senior Courtney Miller led scoring with 12 points, scoring all her points from behind the arc.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Grand View Christian at home on Tuesday.
Central Springs 32, Northwood-Kensett 17: The Central Springs girls basketball team got its third win of the season on Friday.
The Vikings kept within two points to end the first half, but the Panthers pulled ahead in the second half, outscoring Northwood-Kensett 21-8.
Central Springs will play at Newman Catholic on Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett will play Riceville at home on Monday.
St. Ansgar 59, Rockford 25: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team is 7-1 for the season with a home win on Friday.
The Saints kept Rockford scoring in the single digits for each quarter.
Saints junior Hali Anderson led scoring with 22 points, making four 3-pointers.
Junior Gracie Urbatsch grabbed 11 rebounds and made five of six free throws.
Rockford senior Amber Reams tallied points for the Warriors.
St. Ansgar will play Lake Mills at home on Saturday. Rockford will play Tripoli at home on Monday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 16: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its seventh loss of the season on Friday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock defense held the Comets to just 16 points, including a scoreless fourth quarter to round out the loss.
Charles City will play at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Saturday.
New Hampton 62, Riceville 42: The Riceville girls basketball team posted its second loss of the season on Friday.
After being outscored 39-21 in the first half, the Wildcats were able to stay even with the Chickasaws, but could not bridge the gap.
Sophomore Fair O'Malley led the Wildcats with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Riceville will play at Northwood-Kensett on Monday.
Boys basketball
West Hancock 65, Newman Catholic 48: The West Hancock boys basketball team picked up its third-straight win on the road on Friday.
After trailing the Knights by two points at the half, the Eagles came back with a 42-23 second-half performance for the win.
West Hancock junior Chase Kronemann came off the bench with 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior Joe Smith followed with 16 points.
Newman Catholic freshman Douglas Taylor posted 15 points of the Knights. Senior Sammy Kratz had 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
West Hancock will play Manson-NW Webster at home on Saturday. Newman Catholic will play Central Springs at home on Tuesday.
Central Springs 39, Northwood-Kensett 31: The Panthers picked up their second win of the season on Friday.
Ending the first quarter tied at nine, the Panthers went on a 26-14 tear in the second and third quarter and held an eight-point lead to end the game.
Central Springs starter Angel Jose led with 16 points and Trenton Wirtjes followed with 14 points. Wirtjes also pulled down 9 rebounds.
Northwood-Kensett sophomore Jason Hanson led the Vikings with 11 points.
Central Springs will play at Newman Catholic on Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett will play Riceville at home on Monday.
St. Ansgar 61, Rockford 56: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season on Friday at home.
After leading 37-18 at the end of the first half, the Saints were outscored 38-24, holding onto a slim five-point lead to take the win.
Senior Erik Gerdts scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and 4-5 free throws for the Saints.
Rockford junior Justice Jones scored 12 points, hitting 4-5 from the free throw line.
St. Ansgar will play Lake Mills at home on Saturday. Rockford will play at Tripoli on Monday.
Charles City 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 54: The Charles City boys basketball team picked up its fourth-straight win on the road on Friday.
The Comets were tied at 27 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half for a sizable lead for the win.
Charles City will play at Clear Lake on Tuesday.