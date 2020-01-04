High school roundup: Mason City basketball teams fall to Waukee

The Mason City girls basketball team is 5-4 on the season after a 73-54 loss on Friday on the road at Waukee.

Mason City led the Warriors by two points at the end of the third quarter, but Waukee came back with a 26-5 performance to edge out the Mohawks.

Senior Anna Deets led the Mohawks with 21 points, followed by 13 points from Jaeda Whitner and eight from Ali Rood.

Mason City will play Johnston at home on Tuesday.

The Mason City boys basketball team was handed its fifth-straight loss on Friday.

The Mohawks were outscored 56-21 in the first half, but their more evenly matched performance in the second half was not enough to close the deficit, losing 92-50.

Sophomore Corey Miner led scoring with 15 points, followed by Avery Mellman with 12 points.

Girls basketball

West Hancock 62, Newman Catholic 23: The West Hancock girls basketball team maintains its perfect season status with a win at home on Friday.