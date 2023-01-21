High school roundup: Lake Mills boys' basketball beats Osage, maintains perfect record

Ninth-ranked Lake Mills scored a decisive, 79-47, Top of Iowa Conference victory Friday over Osage.

The Green Devils – the second-best team in the Top of Iowa East – were taken to task by the best in the West.

Osage dropped to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in conference. Lake Mills has won all 14 of the games it’s played this year.

The Bulldogs had three players score in double figures – juniors Eli Menke and Lance Helming and senior Denton Kingland. Sophomore Madden Uhlenhopp was the only Green Devil that had more than eight points. He finished the game with 18 on 8-of-14 shooting.

Forest City 70, North Iowa 67: Senior Connor Spoko was Forest City’s leading scorer with 23 points. Spoko went 7-of-15 from the floor. Junior Tommy Miller and sophomore Carson Hall put up 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Indians.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Belmond-Klemme 33: The Cardinals pounded the Broncos in Belmond Friday. GHV held Belmond-Klemme scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Senior Drew Britson and junior Aiden Hawe were the Cardinals’ leading scorers with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Britson shot 6-of-11 from the floor on the game.

The 11-3 Cardinals trail only the Lake Mills Bulldogs in the Top of Iowa East.

Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59: The now-4-9 Vikings bested the 0-13 Warriors thanks to a 25-point performance from sophomore Colby Eskildsen, who went 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Northwood-Kensett sophomore Kooper Julseth recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rockford had three players score in double figures — senior Adam Wyborny and juniors Nic Groven and Marshawn Taylor.

Saint Ansgar 43, North Butler 41: A strong performance from junior Carsen Sparrow pushed the Saints past the Wildcats in Greene Friday night. Sparrow scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He also made two of his four 3-point attempts.

Sparrow wasn’t the most efficient Saint either. Junior Drew Power dropped 11 points, going 5-of-5 from the floor and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.

West Hancock 47, North Union 46: West Hancock took North Union to overtime Friday and walked away with a one-point win. The Eagles were led by senior Rylan Barnes, who scored 23 points and shot 3-of-4 from 3-point territory.

West Hancock trailed by five at halftime but took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to a 15-4 third-quarter run. North Union evened things up, 40-40, at the end of the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short in overtime.

Charles City 63, Waverly Shell-Rock 57: The Comets won their fourth consecutive game Friday to take control of first place in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Charles City is now 10-3 on the season and 6-1 in league play.

Chase Low had 20 points, while Kam Mestas added 18 and Keenan Wiley 12.

The Comets hold a tiebreaker over second-place Waverly Shell-Rock and third-place Decorah.

High schools girls’ basketball

Forest City 55, North Iowa 28: The Indians took down the Bison in Buffalo Center Friday. Forest City led, 27-10, at halftime, but a strong third quarter from the Bison made the game interesting heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians expanded their lead from 11 points at the beginning of the fourth frame to 27 at the end of the game. Forest City outpaced North Iowa, 20-4, in the fourth period.

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35: It took overtime to decide a winner of the Cardinals and Broncos’ low-scoring affair. Ultimately, Belmond-Klemme outscored GHV, 5-2, in the extra session to win the game.

Defense dominated the game Friday, but GHV still had two players score in double figures. Juniors Gretta Gouge and Jenna Pringnitz dropped 13 and 11 points, respectively. Gouge also secured 17 rebounds on the contest.

Osage 41, Lake Mills 34: The seventh-ranked Green Devils remain in second place in the Top of Iowa East with their win over the Bulldogs. Osage trails 15-0 West Fork in the division standings.

Osage senior Claudia Aschenbrenner had a double-double Friday, scoring 12 points and nabbing 10 rebounds. Senior Samantha Brandau also came close to a double-double, racking up 15 points and nine rebounds.

Northwood Kensett 55, Rockford 20: The Vikings scored exactly 16 points in each of the first three periods of their matchup with the Warriors. Junior Chloe Costello scored 23 points and shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

The Vikings advanced to 7-7 with the win and are now in fourth place in the Top of Iowa East. Northwood-Kensett is 7-4 in league play this year.

Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler 24: Saint Ansgar’s defense smothered North Butler Friday. Junior Regan Mulder was North Butler’s top scorer with just six points.

The Wildcats made nine of their 36 shots and turned the ball over 32 times. None of North Butler’s athletes had a positive assist-turnover ratio.

North Union 43, West Hancock 42: West Hancock tested No. 10 North Union Friday. The 8-7 Eagles outscored the Warriors, 15-3, in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth period. The Warriors, however, edged the Eagles with a 12-point fourth-quarter performance.

West Hancock only had one player score in double figures — senior Mallory Leerar. Leerar racked up 15 points and five assists. She shot just 5-of-15 from the field.

Waverly Shell-Rock 55, Charles City 11: The Comets dropped to 0-13 on the season with a loss to the Go-Hawks Friday.

Juniors Brenna Bodensteiner and Katelyn Eggena scored over half of the Go-Hawks points, putting up 17 and 15, respectively. The pair shot a combined 12-of-21 from the floor and 8-of-12 from 3-point range.

High school girls’ bowling

Decorah 2375, Forest City 2238: The Indians dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to the Vikings Friday at Super Bowl in Forest City. Decorah freshman Karlie Einck had the best performance of the matchup, knocking down 385 total pins.

Decorah is now 6-1 on the season. The Vikings are 1-1 in conference play and trail Waukon and Charles City in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.

Charles City 2328, Tripoli 1530: The Comets advanced to 5-3 on the season with a win over the Panthers at Panther Lanes in Triopli Friday. Charles City trails 5-1 Waukon in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.

Claire Girkin continued her dominant season against the Panthers, knocking down 367 pins.

High schools boys’ bowling

Decorah 2676, Forest City 2567: Forest City dropped to 0-4 this season with a loss to Decorah. The Vikings are 7-0 on the season and sit atop the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.

Decorah’s top performer was Cade Averhoff, who knocked down 403 pins. His best 10-frame score was 202.

Charles City 2626, Tripoli 2436: The Comets clawed their way back to .500 on the season with a win over the Panthers Friday at Panther Lanes in Tripoli. Charles City is now 4-4 on the season.

The Comets were led to victory by sophomore Shane Groesbeck, who knocked down 355 pins against the 3-5 Panthers.

High school boys’ wrestling

Decorah 43, Charles City 30: The Comets didn’t have enough wrestlers on their roster to compete with Decorah on Friday. Charles City forfeited matches at 120, 126, and 152. Decorah didn’t start wrestlers at 106 and 220 pounds.

If the forfeits didn’t count, Decorah would’ve won the dual, 25-18. Three Comets won via fall — 182-pound Kayden Blount, 113-pound Carter Haberkorn, 195-pound Trevor Peterson, and heavyweight Ethan Peterson.