High School Roundup: Fifth-ranked Osage girls improve to 12-1

Claudia Aschenbrenner had 21 points and Samantha Brandau had 10 points and 12 rebounds as fifth-ranked Osage (3A0 rolled to a Top of Iowa East Conference win, 57-16, over Nashua-Plainfield Monday.

The Green Devils improved to 12-1 with the victory.

Freshman Erica Gast added 13 points off the bench, and Jacey Johnston had eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Saint Ansgar 61, Northwood-Kensett 39: Madison Hillman had 19 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five blocked shots as the Saints topped the Vikings.

Addison Tabbert added 21 points for Saint Ansgar.

Chloe Costello and Ella Leonard each had 13 points for N-K. Morgan Wallin added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Saints improved to 8-4 overall, while the Vikings dropped to 6-6.

Boys’ basketball

Central Springs 88, North Iowa 75: The Panthers scored 59 points in the second and third quarters to seize control of the game and improve to 4-8.

Javont Frolland led all scorers with 27 points, while adding four assists and three steals. Jacob Prymer had 16 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Junior Carson Grady scored 18 points off the bench for Central Springs, additionally.

Saint Ansgar 71, Northwood-Kensett 70: In a back-and-forth game, the Saints were able to edge the Vikings at the finish.

Carsen Sparrow and Tyke Remster each scored 16 points for Saint Ansgar. Three other Saints scored in double figures – Drew Powers (14), Hunter Hillman (13) and Ryan Hackbart 11.

Hackbart added 11 rebounds, while Will Knowlton had 11 assists.

N-K got 18 points each from Lamonte Sims and Colby Eskildsen. Carter Anderson added 15 points, while Kooper Julseth had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Osage 72, Nashua-Plainfield 49: The Green Devils improved to 11-2 with a solid victory over the Huskies (9-4).

Quinn Street had 20 points, while Madden Uhlenhopp had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Drew Tusler added eight points and 12 rebounds, while Landon Arends came off the bench to score 11 points