CLEAR LAKE – Second-ranked Clear Lake outscored fifth-ranked Webster City in every quarter to steadily pull away for a 64-46 victory Friday.

The win clinched at least a share of the North Central Conference title for the Lions who swept second place Webster City with the win.

Clear Lake improved to 18-1 overall and 12-1 in NCC play.

Travaughn Luyobya hit 11 of 15 field goal attempts en route to a 26 point, 11 assist night to lead the Lions.

Cael Stephany drilled four 3-pointers as part of an 18-point game.

The Lions can win the outright NCC title with a win at Hampton-Dumont-CAL Tuesday.

Ames 62, Mason City 47: The Little Cyclones built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and kept the Riverhawks at bay to score the win.

Davion Maxwell led Mason City with 14 points, while Ethen Roberts and Kale Hobart each had 11.

Mason City (6-12) travels to Ottumwa Monday.

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51: The top-ranked Falcons (2A) bounced back from their second loss of the season to beat the Comets.

A-P (19-2) used a strong fourth quarter to close out Charles City (15-6) as it outscored the Comets, 23-12, over the final eight minutes.

Garrett Hempen had 25 points, while Martez Wiggley had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

Mason City 46, Ames 23: The Riverhawks held the Little Cyclones to just seven first half points while building a 20-point lead en route to improving to 13-6 overall and 8-0 in the Iowa Alliance Conference.

Kelsey McDonough had 10 points, while Abby Latham netted three 3-pointers for nine points.

“Definitely a sluggish game for us as we got into some early foul trouble and struggled to score,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Our defense was solid again and Abby gave us a big spark off the bench.”

The Riverhawks do not play again until next Saturday at home against either Waverly-Shell Rock or Charles City in a Class 4A Region 5 semifinal.