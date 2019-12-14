Girls
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21: The Golden Bears are 5-0 after an overwhelming performance against a struggling Eagle Grove squad on Friday.
Freshman Audi Crooks led the way for Bishop Garrigan with 21 points, sinking seven of her nine free throws and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Bishop Garrigan will play Algona on Saturday.
Boys
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 36: The Golden Eagles remain perfect with a victory on the road on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan held the Eagles' scoring to the single digits in the first two quarters while building a robust lead.
Bishop Garrigan will play Algona on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Mason City 48, WDM Valley 47: The Mason City girls basketball improved to 5-1 on the season Friday after a road win in Des Moines.
After trailing the Tigers 23-19 at halftime, the Mohawks came back to claim a one-point victory.
Mason City will play at Urbandale on Monday.
Clear Lake 90, Iowa Falls-Alden 21: The Clear Lake girls basketball team remains undefeated with a resounding victory on Friday on the road.
Clear Lake will play Webster City at home on Tuesday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36: The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season against the Cowgirls on Friday.
The two teams kept things close in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs' defense clamped down, holding the Cowgirls' offense to single digits in each following quarter.
Leading scoring with 19 points was senior Courtney Miller, who shot 7-12 from the field, making two three-pointers and grabbed five rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play North Butler on Saturday at home.
Algona 73, Humboldt 41: The Bulldogs won their third-straight game on Friday.
The Bulldogs four players score in the double digits, led by senior Abbey Holmes with 14 points, who made four three pointers.
Algona will play at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday.
St. Ansgar 64, North Butler 50: The Saints' got their third win of the year on the road on Friday.
St. Ansgar built a 12-point lead by the end of the first half and held the gap, giving North Butler its third-straight loss.
St. Ansgar will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Monday. North Butler will play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday.
Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22: The Warriors got their third win of the season on Friday.
In a low scoring game for both teams, the free throw line is where the difference was made, as Rockford went 8-12 from the line.
Senior Sierra Schmidt scored 11 points for the Warriors.
Rockford will play at Newman Catholic on Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett will play North Union at home on Monday.
Forest City 51, North Iowa 18: The Forest City Indians trounced a struggling North Iowa team on Friday to maintain a 5-0 streak to begin the season.
Forest City will West Hancock at home on Friday. North Iowa will play at West Hancock on Tuesday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44: The Cardinals are 2-2 after a victory on the road on Friday.
Sophomore Chloe Frank tallied a solid performance for the Cardinals, scoring 17 points, going 6-6 from the free throw line and pulling down seven rebounds.
Sophomore Molly Hartwig led Broncos' scoring with 13 points.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday. Belmond-Klemme will play North Union at home on Tuesday.
West Hancock 69, North Union 49: The Eagles remain undefeated to begin the season after a road win on Friday.
With the score tied 13-13 after the first quarter, West Hancock came out strong to build a 20 point lead in the second and third quarter and held that margin to the end.
Junior Rachel Leerar dominated the ball with a 25 point performance, making three three pointers and knocking down all six of her shots from the free throw line.
West Hancock will play Emmetsburg at home on Monday.
Crestwood 60, Charles City 34: The Charles City girls basketball team posted its fifth loss of the season on Friday.
The Comets will play Schaeffer Academy on Saturday.
Riceville 59, Don Bosco 26: The Wildcats are 4-0 for the season after a road win on Friday.
Freshman tallied 12 points and rebounds to lead the Wildcats against the struggling Don Bosco team.
Riceville will play at Collins-Maxwell on Saturday.
Boys basketball
WDM Valley 83, Mason City 59: The Mason City boys basketball team tallied its second-straight loss on Friday on the road.
Despite outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter, the Mohawks could not erase the deficit that began in the first quarter.
Senior Jeffrey Skogen led Mason City scoring with 14 points, followed by Carter Thomas with 13 points.
Mason City will play at Urbandale on Monday.
Clear Lake 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 55: The Clear Lake boys basketball team posted its third-straight win of the season on Friday.
Clear Lake will play Webster City at home on Tuesday.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52: The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the season with a loss on the road on Friday.
The Bulldogs were held to eight points in first quarter and were unable to bridge the gap, despite outscoring the Cowboys 20-11 in the fourth.
Senior Drew Sutter scored 17 points, shooting 6-10 from the field.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Humboldt on Tuesday at home.
Algona 60, Humboldt 56: The Bulldogs keep their season in the win column after defeating Humboldt on the road on Friday.
Algona set the tone early as they outscored the Wildcats 23-8 in the first quarter, although Humboldt was able to come within three points by the end of the third quarter.
Seniors Collin Bleich and Jason Cecil each had 17 points for the Bulldogs. Cecil also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Algona will play at Bishop Garrigan on Saturday.
St. Ansgar 63, North Butler 36: The Saints improve to 2-2 on the season after defeating North Butler on Friday.
St. Ansgar's defense held North Butler to scoring in the single digits for the first quarters while building a healthy lead for itself.
St. Ansgar will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Monday. North Butler will play at Osage on Tuesday.
Forest City 65, North Iowa 37: The Indians improve to 4-2 on the season with a win against North Iowa (1-4) on Friday.
Forest City will play West Hancock at home on Friday. North Iowa will play at West Hancock on Monday.
West Hancock 52, North Union 37: The Eagles improve to 2-2 for the season after defeating North Union on Friday.
Junior Chase Kronemann scored 19 points, shooting 7-12 from the field. Seniors Joe Smith and Tristan Hunt collected 23 of the Eagles' 40 rebounds against the Warriors.
West Hancock will play Emmetsburg at home on Monday.
Charles City 62, Crestwood 47: Charles City got its second win of the season on Friday at Crestwood.
Four players scored in the double digits, led by senior Bradley Andrews, who shot 6-11 from the field.
Charles City will play Oelwein at home on Friday.
Don Bosco 60, Riceville 38: The Wildcats are 1-3 for the season after a loss at Don Bosco on Friday.
Riceville stayed within striking distance in the first half, but scored in the single digits for the third and fourth quarters.
Senior Sullivan Fair led Riceville scoring with 18 points, making five 3-pointers and going 3-3 from the free throw line.
Riceville will play at Collins-Maxwell on Saturday.
