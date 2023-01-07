High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Hillman scores 22, grabs 21 boards in St. Ansgar win

Madison Hillman scored 22 points as Saint Ansgar rallied in the fourth quarter to top Newman Catholic Friday in a Top of Iowa Conference game.

The Saints (7-2) trailed, 45-38, after three quarters in a game of runs.

Saint Ansgar jumped out of the gates and led 17-4 after one quarter, but Newman outscored the Saints, 41-21, in the second and third quarters.

Hillman also had 21 rebounds, six blocks and five assists for St. Ansgar. Josie Jahr and Kaelee Hicken each scored eight points off the bench for the Saints.

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30: The Cardinals could not keep pace with the Warriors as North Union improved to 7-2, and G-H-V dropped to 4-5.

Morgan Krein led the Cardinals with eight points, while Gretta Gouge had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Clear Lake 76, Iowa Falls-Alden 46: The Lions improved to 6-2 overall and maintained their lead in the North Central with a perfect 5-0 conference mark.

Leading by 10 at halftime, Clear Lake put the Cadets away with a dominant third quarter that saw it outscore their opponents, 22-6.

North Butler 54, Rockford 20: Danika deBuhr led the Warriors with seven points as Rockford was held to just eight second half points.

West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27: The Ninth-ranked Warhawks (1A) remained perfect (9-0) as they opened the game with a 27-5 run and led 41-15 at halftime.

Garrigan 88, West Hancock 23: Iowa State recruit Audi Crooks made 16 of 19 shots and scored 35 points as the top-ranked Golden Bears rolled past the Eagles.