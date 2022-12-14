High School Girls' Basketball: Riverhawks fall on the road at Des Moines North

DES MOINES – Reggi Spotts had 28 points and 10 rebounds, but Des Moines North had a big fourth quarter to hold off the Mason City Riverhawks, 64-59, Tuesday in Iowa Alliance girls’ basketball action.

“We struggled to stop their inside game all night, but fought back to take the lead into the fourth,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Credit North for making their free throws and keeping us at bay…great effort from our group.”

Kelsey McDonough had 10 points and four rebounds for Mason City, while Machaela Trask added seven rebounds and Zaria Falls had three steals.