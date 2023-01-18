High School Girls' Basketball: Mason City rolls to fourth straight win

DES MOINES – The Mason City girls’ basketball team didn’t have its best shooting night, but the Riverhawks overcame their shooting deficiencies to win their fourth straight game with a 65-20 win over Des Moines Hoover in Iowa Alliance Conference action.

Mason City jumped out to a 15-2 lead and lead 55-10 after three quarters.

Reggi Spotts led the Riverhawks with 18 points and eight steals. Zaria Falls had 14 points and Abby Latham chipped in 10.

“We shot poorly from the field and that affected our energy,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “But our pressure defense continued to lead the way. Zaria and Abby had great games off the bench and everyone played at least seven minutes.”

The Riverhawks improved to 6-5 overall and they are 4-0 in the IAC North Division leading Fort Dodge by a game in the league standings.

Mason City is at Waterloo East Friday.